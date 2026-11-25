The Canadiens have just lost two straight games by a single goal in front of their home crowd: 4–3 to the Flyers, then 2–1 to the Kings.

In November, the Habs won just one of their six games at the Bell Centre: a 5–4 overtime victory over the Mammoth. That's not good enough! Especially considering how much your fans pay to attend your games…

Since the start of the season, the Habs have won just five of 13 games at the Bell Centre. And only one in regulation!

Fortunately, things are going better on the road for the Montrealers: a 9-2-1 record and eight wins in their last nine games played away from the Bell Centre. That bodes well for tonight in Denver.

If the Canadiens can string together wins in front of their fans—while remaining just as dangerous on the road—they'll truly become a legitimate contender to hoist the Stanley Cup. Because you can't win the Cup on the road alone; you have to be able to dominate at home, in your own arena, your fortress.

A Fourth Line to Build

Yes, knowing that Mike Matheson won't be back until December 6 is cause for concern. Especially since we all know he might return for a game or two, only to go back on the injured list…



However, the real headache will become more apparent on offense over the next few weeks. Ivan Demidov (next week?), Josh Anderson (early December?), and Chris Kreider (late December?) will all eventually reclaim their spots in the lineup.

We're talking about three players who won't be rotating on the bench, let's be clear.

However, when they're ready to return to action, three forwards will have to be dropped from the lineup. It's easy to conclude that Florian Xhekaj will be the first casualty. He's already rotating with Brett Berard, who will be demoted as soon as Demidov returns.

Next, the team will have to choose one forward to remove from the lineup between Owen Beck and Oliver Kapanen.

For now, Kapanen is filling the role of fourth-line center… to allow Jake Evans to play on the wing alongside Phillip Danault and Zack Bolduc. With several forwards on the bench, Martin St-Louis prefers to have three solid, balanced lines to handle the majority of the available five-on-five minutes up front. Over the past two games, the fourth line has spent only seven or eight minutes on the ice.

It must be said that right now, the Canadiens' fourth line doesn't really have an identity: it's made up of the 10th, 11th, and 12th-best forwards on the team, period. When Demidov, Anderson, and Kreider return, everyone will fall back into their rightful roles, and the Canadiens will have a lineup worthy of the league's elite.

The problem is that we might see Olivier Kapanen fill the role of 13th forward, with Beck, Florian, and Berard in Laval.

Why is this a problem? Because personally, I currently prefer Owen Beck to Oliver Kapanen. Beck is more productive, more physical, less of a whiner, and better suited to playing a second game in two nights on the fourth line. Kapanen, on the other hand, doesn't seem good enough to play on the Habs' revitalized top six, and he lacks the necessary attributes to play on a fourth line whose identity will be clearer—neither at center nor on the wing…

This season, however, Beck will have to settle for the role of 14th or 15th forward. Since Martin St-Louis prefers to keep only 13 forwards on the main roster, Beck's fate is directly tied to injuries among the Montreal forwards. We'll see what happens next year.

I'm already salivating at the thought of being able to count on four high-quality, well-balanced lines—something that will be crucial in the playoffs.

Honestly, how many teams in the Bettman league are as well-equipped as the Habs? How many teams have four centers who are as strong defensively and as comfortable in their roles as the Habs' centers? Yes, with a healthy roster, the Habs could very well make it to the Stanley Cup Final next June.

Caufield – Suzuki – Slafkovsky

Newhook – Larkin – Demidov

Bolduc – Danault – Texier

Anderson – Evans – Kreider

Kapanen/Beck

Hutson – Guhle

Matheson – Dobson

Xhekaj – Carrier

Engstrom/Reinbacher

Fowler

Dobes

Overtime

It will be interesting to see what Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton do with Phillip Danault, Josh Anderson, and Chris Kreider next summer. The forwards ready to replace them in the lineup are: Oliver Kapanen, Owen Beck, Florian Xhekaj, and perhaps Alexander Zharovsky.

Hughes and Gorton will have some big decisions to make next summer. Especially since Danault, Anderson, and Kreider aren't just good skaters—they bring a lot to the table in terms of experience and leadership.

With Michael Hage now in Detroit, the depth in the forward lineup is thinner. The team will need to make sure it doesn't take too big a step backward next summer. And if possible, bring in another forward to round out the top six…