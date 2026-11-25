What's next?

That's a question the Canadiens must be asking themselves now that one of the biggest holes in the lineup has been filled with the arrival of Dylan Larkin.

Even though there's no rush, one has to wonder what comes next.

Naturally, attention turns to the defense. I've been suggesting reinforcements in that area for a long time to help the Canadiens take it to the next level, and it's clearly something the team is keeping in mind right now.

One might also think that adding some depth to the bottom of the lineup would help.

But adding talent to the offense will continue to be a hot topic. And that's normal: it would increase the Canadiens' chances of winning the Stanley Cup in the coming years.

Obviously, Nikita Kucherov's name is in the mix.

We didn't expect Kent Hughes to be able to acquire him via trade (especially since he might not be traded this season), and the Larkin trade makes it even less likely.

But come July 1? That's a different story.

Even though the idea of Kuch landing in Quebec might give many people hives, the fact remains that he's a talented player and the Habs will be interested in him.

Elliotte Friedman recently opened that door, and Tony Marinaro (Sick Podcast) added fuel to the fire by predicting that Kuch would sign with the Habs at a discount this summer.

The possibility of Kucherov in Montreal could very well become a reality on July 1…👀 #lesickpodcast #sickmedia @TonyMarinaro @alavoiemartel @DGauthierRDS https://t.co/2dwtrlWcfC — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) November 24, 2026

The popular host believes that the Russian, who turned down $15 million a year from Tampa Bay, would take less than that to come play for the Montreal Canadiens.

And this is despite the fact that he could easily earn $20 million per season with several NHL teams.

It's worth noting that, in the same clip from The Sick Podcast, Tony Marinaro pointed out that it was Elliotte Friedman who first reported the Lightning player's trade request… and that now he's talking about the Canadiens.

Denis Gauthier, for his part, doesn't care about his reputation or what people say about the player.

“Between us, we have a better idea of what Kucherov is and what he isn't. And at the end of the day, he's a guy who wants to win.” — Denis Gauthier on Nikita Kucherov

Even though the Canadiens will have some salary cap space this summer, I don't think Kent Hughes will offer the forward the maximum if he gets the chance to sign him. But he should still make an attractive offer.

In any case, this topic will continue to be the talk of the town.

In Brief

– Interesting.

His years of salary arbitration could come sooner than expected. https://t.co/GN8fBGpWhY https://t.co/oh0UjYXjPs — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 25, 2026

– The Maple Leafs don't want to change coaches just yet.

Darren Dreger: Regarding Jim Hiller's future with the Maple Leafs: Management believes that [he] hasn't had a full hand to play with just yet; they've had to deal with a ton of injuries. Speculation is inevitable… but I'm told it's unfounded—it's too early for that. — Insider Trading (11/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 25, 2026

– Stay tuned.