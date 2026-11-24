Yesterday morning, Dylan Larkin spoke to the Montreal media for the first time. He didn't want to discuss the reasons that led him to request a trade, but that didn't stop him from talking about quite a few topics.

Our colleague Marc-Olivier Cook summarized all of this yesterday, by the way.

One of the things Larkin mentioned that surprised quite a few people was the fact that he noted he has Canadian family. His father, for example, was born in Ontario.

And Tony Marinaro, on his podcast Marinaro & Son, even took it a step further: he pointed out that Larkin's uncle (his father's brother) is, naturally, also Canadian. But what's pretty incredible is that the uncle in question, Jim Larkin, actually spent some time… in Montreal.

Jim is a former goaltender for the Montreal Impact, having played for the team during the 2000 and 2001 seasons. He was also named the team's MVP for the 2000 season.

WHY MONTREAL ISN'T NEW TO THE LARKIN FAMILY 👀 Acquired by the Habs on Sunday night, Dylan Larkin has a family connection to Montreal that many fans might not know. His uncle, Jim Larkin, was the Montreal Impact's goalkeeper and MVP during the 2000 season! What a small world🇨🇦 https://t.co/NoDJ3aTia7 — Marinaro & Son – Powered by Sick Media (@marinaroandson) November 24, 2026

Contrary to what you might expect, Dylan isn't even the first member of his family to play for a Montreal sports team. It was actually his uncle Jim—who also played in Toronto (1998–1999) and Vancouver (2002)—who was the first to do so.

That's quite an incredible coincidence.

Of course, Jim didn't make as many headlines as his nephew when he arrived in Montreal. But still, with an uncle who'd already spent time in the city, it was perhaps a little easier for Dylan to imagine following in his footsteps.

Although, let's face it, Dylan is likely to have a lot more pressure on his shoulders than his uncle did back then.

In Brief

– A tough stretch of opponents awaits the Habs in their next seven games.

Gauntlet coming up for MTL COL

Vegas

UTAH

TAMPA

FLORIDA

OTTAWA

VEGAS — David (@DcalabrettaTFP) November 24, 2026

– Bell Centre: The Tricolore Sports store will expand into the space currently occupied by La Cage. [La Presse]

– Enjoy the show.

INSIDER TRADING… – Sharks reluctant to offer Misa in Edvinsson trade

– What do the Wild do now after missing out on Larkin?

– Leafs hope Marchenko's return sparks more wins and curbs speculation

– Hawks' trade plans with Bedard sidelined long-term WATCH: https://t.co/K54ETk1qPQ — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) November 24, 2026

– Makes sense.