On Sunday night, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton completed their biggest trade since arriving in Montreal by acquiring Dylan Larkin. The club paid a steep price, but it found the player who, ideally, will be the solution at center on the second line for years to come.

And seeing him already emerge as a leader in the city is a good sign.

This means that, now more than ever, the club is aiming for major honors right away. There's enough talent in town for the Habs to make a run in the playoffs again, and it's clear that management is ready to be more aggressive to improve the team immediately.

That's why it's interesting to hear David Pagnotta, on the NHL Network, talk a bit about the Habs' plan leading up to the trade deadline. And according to the insider, it's likely on the defensive side of the ice where they might look to make improvements.

The team wants to see how they'll look once everyone is healthy, but it might be along the blue line where things could get interesting.

The @CanadiensMTL made a huge splash with the addition of Dylan Larkin, but could more be coming? @TheFourthPeriod discusses what could be next for the Habs. 📺: #NHLTonight weeknights on NHL Network https://t.co/HJzvFSDQ9k — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) November 25, 2026

We know that when everyone is healthy, the Habs rely on a strong defensive corps. Lane Hutson, Noah Dobson, Mike Matheson, Kaiden Guhle, and Alexandre Carrier form a solid quintet, and players like Arber Xhekaj and Adam Engström are capable of holding their own.

David Reinbacher, even though his sample size is smaller, has also shown some promising things. But if the team wants to improve on the blue line, maybe he'd have to be traded, you know.

Since Pagnotta is talking about additions that would happen closer to the trade deadline, it's fair to assume that Simon Edvinsson might not be the most realistic option. He has to sign before December 1 to play this year, after all—that might be a bit too soon for a team that just completed a trade (with the Red Wings, of all teams).

Erik Karlsson (whose contract is expiring) and Filip Hronek ($7.25 million per year through 2032) are currently viewed as the two best defensemen who could be on the move around the trade deadline. Hronek, incidentally, played under Derek Lalonde during his time in Detroit.

And both players, who are right-handed, would be a boon for the Canadiens. We'll see if Kent Hughes goes back on the hunt for big-name players if his defensive corps doesn't get back on track.

In Brief

– Well done.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner has become the 110th player in NHL history to record 600 career assists! 107. Pavel Datsyuk – 604

108. Kirk Muller – 602

109. Glenn Anderson – 601

110. Mitch Marner – 600

111. Alexei Kovalev – 599 #VegasBorn https://t.co/4OfltbeqTk — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 25, 2026

– Note.

Darren Dreger – Insider Trading – #Leafs | Speculation about a William Nylander trade has been swirling during this losing streak for the Maple Leafs. But I'm told it's unfounded. It's too early for that. – 11/24 #NHL #PassionNeverSleeps https://t.co/fpVv1hMqxc — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 25, 2026

– Nice!