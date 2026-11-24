It's been about 48 hours since Dylan Larkin was traded to the Canadiens. The center, who arrived in town yesterday morning, played his first game in his new colors last night.

It all happened extremely quickly.

The question on many people's minds was how Larkin would fit into the Canadiens' locker room. The team has been singing his praises as a leader nonstop since yesterday, but the way things ended in Detroit had some people worried.

But clearly, Larkin wasted no time finding his place: as early as his first game last night, he was already giving his teammates direction on the bench and in the locker room… even though he had just arrived in town.

That's what Richard Labbé said on the Sortie de zone podcast, recounting what Alexandre Texier told him this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sortie de zone (@balado.sortiedezone)

We know that Larkin was the captain of his team in Detroit. So he has a pretty impressive track record of leadership… and even though things ended badly, we shouldn't lump everything together. Just because he was unhappy in Detroit doesn't mean he was necessarily a bad leader on the ice, you know.

And clearly, it didn't take long for those qualities to shine through in Larkin following his arrival in Montreal. He's already establishing himself as an important voice in the Habs' locker room, which isn't a bad thing for a young team.

It's safe to say that, over time, Larkin will become even more comfortable and better able to help his teammates bring out their best. But right from his very first game (and just 24 hours after arriving in town), he's already shown why his GM raved about his leadership qualities.

Good news, then.

Overtime

Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) published an article tonight revealing that, according to Larkin's agent, Cole Caufield was shocked to learn that his good friend was coming to Montreal. This clearly delighted the man who took Larkin in.

That, too, is great proof that Larkin is a huge asset in the Canadiens' locker room, you know.