Michael Hage is no longer part of the Canadiens organization.

And it's not because the Habs didn't like him: Kent Hughes had an opportunity to acquire a top-tier player in Dylan Larkin, and he took advantage of it.

It hurts, but that's part of the game.

Did the fact that Hage returned to college for a third season influence the Canadiens' decision to trade him? Marco D'Amico says it didn't. He discussed this in a recent episode of Processus:

If Michael Hage were in Laval right now, he would have been traded. If Michael Hage were a winger for the Montreal Canadiens right now, he would have been traded. — Marco D'Amico

The Habs didn't trade Michael Hage because of his decision to return to the NCAA for another season. 🏒 New episode of Processus available everywhere! https://t.co/w1693krnyW 🏒 https://t.co/DxpWmsJuK7 — Arsenal Sports (@Commissionathl) November 24, 2026

Maybe that's not EXACTLY why the Canadiens decided to send him elsewhere in a trade.

But… it's 100% certain that Hage's decision didn't necessarily sit well with the Canadiens' management. They wanted him in Montreal to oversee his development, but it's more than that: the Habs felt the kid was ready to make the jump to the pros. And there was a spot for him in the top-6 on offense.

Hage ultimately decided to go back to school, and he's losing a year of development. Because, in reality, he has no business playing in a league below his caliber: he should have signed his first professional contract so he could continue to progress.

He's not learning anything by dominating the NCAA the way he's doing right now with his 26 points in 13 games… And I tend to believe that the Canadiens thought the same way even before the player made his decision.

Anyway.

It's done, and we're moving on: the Wings will be the ones managing his development from now on, while the Habs can benefit from the services of a guy who checks so many boxes in Montreal.

In a Nutshell

– What do you think?

Gavin McKenna is having a pretty good rookie season for an 18-year-old weighing 160 lbs! 👀🔥 https://t.co/EWj5wE9G9X — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 24, 2026

– I like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DansLesCoulisses (@dlcoulisses)

– Awesome!

A jersey remix. A new mask for Otter. 🔥 https://t.co/76PFzNixhc — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 24, 2026

– Well done.