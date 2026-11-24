Samuel Montembeault was traded to Detroit (along with Kirby Dach) in the deal that brought Dylan Larkin to Montreal.

“How is the goalie handling his departure from Quebec?” you might ask.

The answer to that question: well. Monty is already enjoying life in Michigan, even though he says he was a little surprised by the trade at the time.

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He'll have an opportunity to relaunch his career with the Wings, and I'm happy for him in that regard. Monty was always a pro in Montreal, and we often heard just what a great guy he was, too.

There's evidence that backs all of this up, too.

Speaking of his former teammate, Jacob Fowler praised Montembeault, saying he'd been exceptional to him ever since he arrived in the National Hockey League.

Monty encouraged Fowler and Dobes (even when he had a less prominent role) and did everything he could to help the two young Canadiens goalies. And that's why Fowler considers him a big brother, as reported in an article by TVA Sports:

“He's an incredible person, and it's sad to see him go. Dobes and I will keep texting him. He'll always be our big brother.” — Jacob Fowler

Who's cutting onions right now?



Samuel Montembeault “will always be our big brother,” promises Jacob Fowler https://t.co/4syX0t276f — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

Jakub Dobes also had kind words for Montembeault.

He made a point of thanking him for all the advice Monty gave him and considers himself lucky to have been able to play alongside him in Montreal when he first joined the National Hockey League.

Once again, this shows just how much the Quebec native was respected by the Canadiens.



“I was lucky to have him as my first partner in the National Hockey League. I feel like I couldn't have asked for a better person to show me the ropes.” —Jakub Dobes, on Samuel Montembeault #Habs https://t.co/kvGq0z60qr — Benoît Rioux – Journal de Montréal (@benrioux) November 24, 2026

I really hope Samuel Montembeault will be able to get back to the form he was in two years ago, during the '24–'25 season when he led the Canadiens to the playoffs.

I wish him success with the Wings, at least. Except when he faces the Habs (hehe)!

In a Nutshell

– Yes.

Does Bolduc deserve a spot in the top 6 ⚜️? https://t.co/NL7sKZdQfV — HFTV (@HFTVSports) November 24, 2026

– Nice feature by Le Lait on young Rocket defenseman Owen Protz.

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– News from MLB.

There's room for everyone. https://t.co/4ZwwzbOFjd https://t.co/oaLYdPSHxZ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 24, 2026

– Note: