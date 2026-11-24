Last week, the rumor mill kicked into high gear when Kyle Dubas publicly stated that he wanted to trade his veterans to acquire players who will help the Penguins in the future.

Everyone drew connections to Sidney Crosby's future, and I don't need to explain in detail why that was the case.

That said, even though Pat Brisson had seemed to leave the door open regarding a possible departure for #87, the agent was quick to set the record straight in the last few hours.

During an appearance on the Real Kyper & Bourne podcast, Brisson said that Crosby would very much like to stay in Pittsburgh. Brisson mentioned that The Kid wants to finish his career with the Penguins, even as he continues to evaluate his options.

“Sidney is evaluating the situation; he's watching what's happening, but his goal is to remain a Penguin forever. That has always been his goal.” — Pat Brisson

Brisson went on to say that things can always change (especially in a league like the NHL), but that he isn't convinced Crosby will change his mind.



Crosby wants to be “a Penguin forever,” says agent https://t.co/bmHbi8AYDc — The Fourth Period (@TFP) November 24, 2026

Sidney Crosby is a loyal guy, and everyone knows that.

He probably could have left the Penguins if he'd wanted to and if he'd told his GM that he wanted a better chance to win. But he didn't do that because he knows how important he is to the organization… but also to the city and the team's fans.

The guy is a legend in Pittsburgh, after all.

So it all comes back to what we were saying: everything will depend on what Crosby decides to do next in his career.

But if we're to believe Pat Brisson, the chances of seeing him finish his career anywhere other than Pittsburgh seem slim—if not practically nonexistent. I'm really looking forward to seeing how this plays out.

Keep in mind that Crosby is in the final year of his current contract: he'll have a decision to make in the coming months, and that's something to watch.

In Brief

– Absolutely.

#Habs Juraj Slafkovský on Martin St-Louis still having confidence in him despite his recent struggles: “It's great that he still believes in me, and I appreciate it, but I've got to—how do you say?—pay him back or show him something in return.” — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 24, 2026

– Yeah.

The Washington Capitals have claimed goaltender Rémi Poirier off waivers from the Dallas Stars. Dallas → New Jersey → Washington → Dallas → Washington Snip, snap. Snip, snap. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/p8tsTFMlLi — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 24, 2026

– I like that.

Samuel Montembeault “will remain our big brother,” promises Jacob Fowler https://t.co/4syX0t276f — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 24, 2026

– Nice move.