Michael Hage is still the talk of Montreal.

It's only natural that many fans aren't happy to see him go. That said, it was the price to pay to land a player as important as Dylan Larkin.

It's for trades like this that you want to stockpile prospects during a rebuild.

All this to say that we've seen a far-fetched scenario circulating in which Hage stays in college for another year to become a free agent in August 2028 so he can sign with Montreal. It likely stems from a desire to see Hage return to the city.

But no one in the know believes it. First, the Canadiens and Hage don't have that kind of relationship… and the young player surely doesn't want to stay another year in the NCAA.

And second, that would imply that the Red Wings didn't do their homework and didn't ask Pat Brisson what his client's plans were at the end of the season.

For those who are still holding out hope, note that Hage confirmed to Nick Cotsonika (of the NHL website) that his plan is to sign with Detroit at the end of his college season.

Newly acquired Michael Hage says that he plans to sign his entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings at the end of the NCAA season. “Yep,” Hage told Nicholas J. Cotsonika of https://t.co/QEgOh0tBSN. “After, hopefully, we win a national championship.” https://t.co/W97QQnnJkH — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) November 24, 2026

Speaking of which, we have a few notes about the former Canadiens prospect in our notebook, which has been filling up for several days now.

What better time to clear it out a bit, right?

1. We were wondering if Michael Hage would be able to play second-line center in Montreal. But in Detroit, there's significantly less depth within the organization.

Will Hage one day be thrust into a role that's too big for him too soon?

2. Hage says he's happy to be with the Red Wings organization, as reported by Nicolas Cloutier of TVA Sports. He's not going to say otherwise, of course, but I believe him.

After all, everything suggests that the relationship between the Habs and the prospect wasn't perfect. Hage publicly contradicted Jeff Gorton just before being traded, and that's worth noting.

3. It's also worth noting that the former Canadiens prospect is more of a passer than a scorer. Dylan Larkin can score 30 goals every NHL season, while Hage is more of a passer. And the Canadiens need goals more than they need assists.

At age 20 in the NCAA, he has five goals so far this season.

Do you think the Canadiens made a mistake by trading Michael Hage? https://t.co/Pa2UQstnr0 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 24, 2026

4. The Canadiens most likely traded Michael Hage to the Maple Leafs in March (the Matthew Knies deal fell through, but not because of the Canadiens) and to the Red Wings in November.

If Hage were the reincarnation of Wayne Gretzky, would Kent Hughes have traded him twice within his own division?

5. Dylan Larkin practiced with Michael Hage and Will Horcoff (the son of the Red Wings' GM) in Michigan during his suspension, toward the end of his time with the Red Wings. Horcoff (the son) was with Hage when he heard about the trade.

Yes, it's a small world, as we learn from this article by Nick Costonika (NHL.com) this morning.

Larkin practiced in Michigan. He skated with Hage and Will Horcoff, son of Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff. Hage and Horcoff are linemates and housemates, and they were together when news of the big trade broke. « It's crazy how connected it is. » Much more:

https://t.co/a2o92mOr8s — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) November 24, 2026

Extension

6. We have to remember that it will take years before we can judge the trade. After all, Michael Hage is still young and will need time to develop.

That's all the better, actually, if he can do so in a new environment.

But if Dylan Larkin helps the Habs win the Stanley Cup, Kent Hughes won't complain about seeing Hage become an excellent NHL player in Michigan.

As the GM said, everyone has to win in a trade.