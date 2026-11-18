Ivan Demidov is making progress.

This morning, he trained (again) near Brossard, and we noticed that his session was more intense.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was there, thought he looked more comfortable.

This morning's session was much more impressive for Ivan Demidov. 🔥 The forward seemed more comfortable on the ice and showed no signs of weakness, which is very encouraging. 👌 He and Samuel Montembeault spent over an hour on the ice today. 🏒👀⬇️ #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 18, 2026

That doesn't mean the Russian will be ready to return to action next week (let's forget about this week), but seeing that he's making progress in his rehab is good news.

Today, in particular, we saw him testing his ankle by making one-foot turns.

And that's encouraging for the future.

We all love seeing that 😎 #GoHabsGo https://t.co/2ePdeljAQr — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 18, 2026

Jonathan Huberdeau Could Face the Rocket

The Calgary Flames have sent Jonathan Huberdeau to the American Hockey League.

But hold on. It's not because the veteran isn't living up to expectations this season. Rather, it's because he's recovering from an injury: the Flames were able to send him to their affiliate so he can get back in shape, as he hasn't played yet in the 26-27 season.

That said, Huberdeau could face the Rocket this weekend with the Wranglers… if he's still in the American Hockey League by then.

The Quebec native will be in uniform tonight when the Wranglers host the Coachella Valley Firebirds. And there's a world in which Huberdeau plays just one game in the AHL before being recalled by the Flames…

Forward Jonathan Huberdeau has been assigned to the @AHLWranglers on an Injury Conditioning Loan. https://t.co/8bk5z3TfDk — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2026

The Rocket will host the Flames on Saturday at Place Bell and on Sunday at the Bell Centre. Both games will be played in the afternoon.

It remains to be seen, then, whether Huberdeau will make the trip to Montreal to face the Rocket this weekend. It will be interesting to see how the Flames handle this situation.

Things Are Going to Get Heated in Pittsburgh

The Penguins are having a crappy start to the season.

The result?

No one on that team seems untouchable right now. And according to Kyle Dubas, the team's veterans are likely to be traded sooner rather than later.

Will Sidney Crosby be among them? I have my doubts, but…

Dubas said no future assets will be traded to help this team and implied very strongly that veterans will be moved sooner rather than later. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) November 18, 2026

Crosby is in the final stretch of his NHL career: does he really want to finish it with an organization that's heading for a crash? Good question…

Ultimately, we'll also need to keep an eye on Kristopher Letang, Evgeni Malkin, Bryan Rust, and Rickard Rakell in Pittsburgh. Expect to see (at least) one of these guys leave soon.

In Brief

– I like that.

Lewis is VERY confident he'll score his first goal on Saturday! https://t.co/1p5WzqjiJW — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 18, 2026

– Yeah!

💙 https://t.co/HQpeFpps0t — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 18, 2026

– Me too…

Can we call tonight's game against the Devils one of the most important of the season? https://t.co/vrrtw1PKnd — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 18, 2026

– Oh.