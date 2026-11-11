Questionable penalty: Cole Caufield called out the referees after today’s practice

Also, did Cole Caufield deserve to be penalized late in last night's game against the Wild?

I don't think so. But we also know that things can happen quickly in the heat of the moment.

Regardless, the damage is done, and the Canadiens lost that game. It happened… and, unfortunately, there's nothing we can do about it.

Cole Caufield takes a penalty late in the game. https://t.co/ff2P1MVdv3 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 11, 2026

After this morning's practice, Caufield was asked to talk about what happened last night.

And let's just say that the Canadiens' #13 doesn't look like a guy who agrees with the call made on the ice in the final minute of the game:



If the referees think it was the right call, maybe they should be the ones answering questions to explain what they saw, instead of just raising their arms in the air. We're the ones answering, while they go home and relax. — Cole Caufield

Yeah. Let's just say that's pretty… clear.

Does Cole have a right to be angry? Absolutely.

He was in the penalty box, powerless to do anything about what was happening on the ice… and he watched the Wild score in overtime to snatch the win. Especially since we know how dangerous Caufield is in three-on-three situations: he definitely would have wanted things to play out differently.

At the same time, I wonder if the referees will take note of his outburst today after practice. We know that sometimes (often), in the NHL, it's a guy's reputation that can get him some leeway with the officials.

But even though Cole just won the Lady Bing, maybe his comments won't sit well with some referees in the Bettman circuit.

And that's what worries me, it seems, about all this.

In a Nutshell

– I like that.

The Swedish defenseman was on fire this morning 😂 #gohabsgo🔵⚪️🔴 https://t.co/AqjTruHj5o — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 11, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Anthony Di Marco – Daily Faceoff – #LetsGoFlyers | It would be downright shocking if Ristolainen were still with the Flyers after this year's trade deadline, as sources recently told DFO that he is “their guy” to trade. Even if Ristolainen only garners a second- or third-round pick via trade, not settling for anything less than first-pick value was a fair stance by the Flyers last season and ultimately led to a playoff berth. – 11/10 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 11, 2026

– What do you think?

According to Gilbert, Kaiden Guhle is the Canadiens' best defenseman this season https://t.co/GBDK6QXjjw — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 11, 2026

– Interesting.