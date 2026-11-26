What's going on with our Canadiens? The team has just suffered its third straight loss—all in regulation time. That means zero points in three games since Saturday.

Ever since Dylan Larkin agreed to be traded to Canada—and people have dared to talk about the Habs as a team that's emerged from its rebuild and is now a contender—the Habs have scored just one measly goal (in two games). And they've given up no fewer than eight!

In short, the offense isn't producing, and the defense is far too generous. I wonder which of these two problems Martin St-Louis will focus on tomorrow at practice. Is it more urgent to fix the defense or the offense?

Patrik Laine Underwent Surgery: I'm Worried About Mike Matheson

Patrik Laine posted an Instagram Story yesterday at noon: he underwent knee surgery following a setback during practice.

It's easy to draw a connection to the left knee injury Laine suffered during the 2024 training camp, when he collided with Cédric Paré.

Laine had to sit out two months (24 games) as a result of that collision.

However, we all remember that after the incident in question, reliable and credible sources told us that surgery would be necessary and that his season was over (before it had even begun). A second medical opinion allowed him to return to play without surgery, after two months of rehab.

However, we all saw that Laine didn't have much power in his left knee. His acceleration, which had already slowed down before his arrival in Montreal, slowed down even more after his left knee injury.

Last year, while he was recovering from his abdominal muscle injury, I was told that Patrik Laine was still feeling something in his left knee during practice. Laine asked the Canadiens' doctors for an MRI to confirm that he could play hockey despite that sensation in his knee. He was told he could return, but Martin St-Louis never needed his services.

My conclusion: Patrik Laine never truly fully recovered from the knee injury he suffered upon his arrival in Montreal. A second medical opinion confirmed that he could temporarily avoid surgery and return to play (with a brace) a few weeks or months later. However, he was never 100% during his time with the Canadiens.

All of this brings me to Mike Matheson…

The Quebec-born defenseman suffered a lower-body injury in early October. The Canadiens never provided details on the exact nature of Matheson's injury, but reliable sources saw him limping at the Montreal airport a few hours later as he boarded a flight to consult a second doctor.

This second doctor cleared Matheson to return to play on October 23—10 days after he was initially listed as day-to-day. According to my sources, the first doctor's prognosis was much less optimistic.

However, Matheson played only three games before sitting out for two weeks. He played one game and hasn't been seen on the ice since. He won't return before the weekend of December 5, as he was placed on the LTIR earlier this week.

Officially, the Habs are citing two separate lower-body injuries that occurred one after the other.

Are these really two different injuries? Is the second one the result of compensating for the first? I don't know.

I am concerned, however. Is Matheson trying to play despite having something “broken” in one of his legs? Is he simply trying to put off an inevitable surgery, as Patrik Laine did?

If that's the case, we should expect to see a diminished Mike Matheson for the rest of the season. Or we may simply have to make do without him until next September.

Let's hope that the connection I see between Patrik Laine's and Mike Matheson's injuries is just in my head. Because Mike Matheson is perhaps the most important defenseman on the Canadiens, after Lane Hutson…

Overtime

If Mike Matheson hadn't been sidelined twice after getting a second medical opinion, I wouldn't be nearly as worried.

According to my sources, Ivan Demidov sought a second medical opinion for his ankle fracture because it wasn't healing as quickly as expected. This second doctor confirmed that he had only a fracture—nothing else—and that it was healing. That the initial prognosis might have been a little too optimistic and that he'd be okay soon.

In short, a second medical opinion isn't always cause for alarm.

But when you come back, leave, come back, and then leave again (like Mike Matheson), it's enough to make you worry…