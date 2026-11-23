Last night, the Canadiens traded Michael Hage to the Red Wings. Kent Hughes wanted to address the team's pressing need at center on the second line, so he used his top prospect to acquire Dylan Larkin.

This was part of a trade that goes beyond just these two players… but we can all agree that, on both sides, they are the key players involved.

Seeing Hage leave is painful for many Montreal fans. We know that beyond his talent, the emotional bond he shared with Montreal touched many people in the city.

But Hage, clearly, is ready to move on. Shawn Horcoff, the Red Wings' GM, spoke to the media today… and he mentioned that Hage is “really excited” to be a member of the Red Wings organization.

Horcoff will actually be having dinner with him tonight: the fact that both of them are in Michigan right now must help, you know.

Horcoff-Larkin Trade Press Conference Notes – 11/23/26: – Thanks Larkin and his agent for trying to find a resolution that works for both sides. – Thanks the staff for all the work they did to evaluate all the opportunities around the league. – In the end, Montreal's package was the right one for the team now and into the future. – Gives credit to the players and staff for how they've handled the situation, noting it hasn't been easy for them. Especially Todd for how he's gotten through this. – On what made a trade focused on future value the right deal. At the end of the day, the opportunity to acquire someone like Hage was hard to pass up. – Even the other players, like Dach—who has battled injuries—have played some good hockey recently. Says the draft picks can help them acquire other players. – Status quo on Simon; the trade deadline is approaching, but nothing has changed. – How hard was it to keep this from Will, who is Hage's roommate? Spoke to Hage last night and walked him through the plan. He was very excited, and Shawn will have dinner with him tonight. – As for Will, it's very easy to keep things from him. – Do they see Hage as a center? Yes. It's crystal clear that he's a smart, skilled center. – Are the picks bargaining chips? Shawn sees them as assets; if something comes up before the draft that would make the team better, he'll use them. They'll constantly be evaluating every situation to improve this team. – Was Larkin's refusal to play the point of no return? Horcoff said that was the end of the road. He says getting the “interim” label removed is the last thing on his mind right now. He has to focus on the team. – Where do Dach and Monty fit in? They'll evaluate the goaltending situation as it unfolds. Monty is close to returning. They need the medical staff to clear him to practice. Having too much depth in goal is never a bad thing. – As for Dach, he's a center who can play wing. He's big, lanky, and talented, but where he fits is up to the coaching staff. Hopefully, a fresh start will elevate his game. – Regarding Hage's story, it's hard to imagine facing more adversity than he has; it's a testament to him and his family how he's bounced back. That's the kind of culture they want to build around; he fits in perfectly. – Will he return to Michigan for another year? Not a concern. They feel he knows he's ready for the next challenge. – If they say they don't want a rebuild, wouldn't they have to trade away the draft picks? Horcoff says that's the goal, but they just don't want to throw them away to make a bad trade. Getting draft picks doesn't mean this is a rebuild. – Why would a rebuild be a bad thing? Is that coming from Chris? Shawn says Chris has been supportive. Tearing down and selling off players—that's not what they're doing. Their core is ready to play now, along with others in Grand Rapids and college who are ready and close to the NHL. They're very excited. They also now have the draft capital and cap space to acquire other players. He says this is his plan, not Chris's. – Did waiting out Larkin create more leverage? Horcoff says he really doesn't know, but the patience was difficult yet necessary to get what would make the team better. – Regarding the CAA clients—both Larkin and Simon—asking to be traded, is that unusual? Shawn says they're heavily involved, and his relationship with CAA has been excellent. He felt that working together was the easiest way to get through this. Now the focus shifts to just Simon, and they've been working on it intensively at the same time. – Will the timeline for naming a captain change? No, they'll make a decision later on. – When did Montreal become a viable destination? It became a real possibility when they presented a trade proposal to Detroit and discussed it with them. Maybe a few weeks ago. – Was Hage a must-have in the deal? Yes. The deal wouldn't have gone through without him included. – Could the team really not have taken a step forward without this trade happening? Shawn believes so. The situation weighs on the team. There would always be questions. It's good that they don't have to hear about it anymore and can move on now. That's it. I love how Shawn speaks. He's direct and comes across as very honest. If he also nails the Simon trade, I think the job is his. #LGRW — The Grind Line Podcast™ (@GrindLinePod) November 23, 2026

And when you listen to Horcoff speak, you realize that the club holds him in very high regard. The Wings have no doubt whatsoever that he'll play center in the NHL, and they have no doubt whatsoever that Hage will make the jump to the NHL at the end of the season.

Forget the (already extremely unlikely) scenario in which Hage signs as a free agent with the Canadiens in 18 months after finishing college: that won't happen.

And Horcoff, speaking to the media, explained that this trade would never have happened if Hage hadn't been involved. He was a must-have in the Red Wings' eyes for Larkin to end up in Montreal.

#LGRW GM Shawn Horcoff said Michael Hage was a “must-have” in any potential trade involving the #Habs — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 23, 2026

So we'll see if, in a few years, the Red Wings have come out ahead. After all, it's likely Hage's future that will determine whether the Red Wings come out ahead or not in this trade.

He is, without a doubt, the most valuable asset to have made his way to Detroit, after all.

In a Nutshell

– That sums up his comments well.

Shawn Horcoff is proud to have Michael Hage on his team! #LGRW https://t.co/2QlSDMMYWo — RDS (@RDSca) November 23, 2026

– It's been a long time since we've seen a duo like this in Montreal.

Where does this center combo rank in the NHL? 🤔 https://t.co/CEsMvInIII — BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2026

– Interesting.