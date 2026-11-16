Things seem to be moving in the right direction for Ivan Demidov.

This morning, he practiced in Brossard wearing his full gear.

And during the broadcast of the Canadiens' game against the Rangers on TVA Sports, Renaud Lavoie explained that things were moving in the right direction for Demidov.

“Things are really moving in the right direction for Ivan Demidov” — Renaud Lavoie https://t.co/53uM7YTDSP — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 17, 2026

Based on Lavoie's comments, we can expect good news about Demidov in the coming days.

No further details have been released, but this is encouraging.

That's excellent news because he's the kind of player who could be a huge asset to the Canadiens.

Demidov is currently recovering from an ankle injury sustained during a preseason game. He was able to play in two games early in the season, but it was clear that something was holding him back.

He has already exceeded the expected recovery time, which might have worried some people. It was difficult to predict an exact return date with an ankle injury while he was unable to skate.

But now the news is good. Let's just say his return would be a boon for the Canadiens, especially on the power play!

In Brief

– Minor trade in the NHL.

🚨Trade To #mnwild

Jeremy Davies, 29, D, Yr 2/2, $1.15M To #VegasBorn

Nothing No net cap impact as Davies is currently in the minors https://t.co/rV4zMvCqHk — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) November 17, 2026

– Right now, William Nylander isn't appreciated in Toronto.

Hayes: ‘William Nylander is killing this team right now' WATCH: https://t.co/y6jPnWT8E5 https://t.co/Ad4pCjZAsJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 17, 2026

– He needs to manage his emotions.