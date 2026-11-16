Jaromir Jagr is a true force of nature. The forward, now 54 years old, was still suiting up for the Czech Republic last year.

He played only six games, though—but he had played 39 the previous season.

However, Jagr is apparently starting to feel ready to hang up his skates. He still hasn't officially announced his retirement, but he told a Czech media outlet (Denik Sport) that he's at peace with the idea of never playing again. Let's just say that's pretty clear.

Jaromir Jagr is ready to call it a career after 38 professional seasons 🥹 The 54-year-old says playing no longer feels right, and he's at peace with never suiting up again. He hasn't made an official retirement announcement. (via @DenikSport) https://t.co/iKShJVLTn1 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 16, 2026

Jagr feels that at his age, playing hockey is no longer the right thing to do. And after 38 professional seasons, this could finally be the moment when he takes his final bow.

We'll see if an official announcement to that effect comes soon.

Chris Kreider's Performance

On Saturday, we learned that Chris Kreider will miss about six to eight weeks of action. The veteran had to leave the game against the Bruins after a fall and is clearly injured in the leg (possibly the knee).

We might have expected a longer absence… but it's still a significant amount of time Kreider will have to sit out.

And today, on BPM Sports, Kreider's situation sparked some discussion. Renaud Lavoie stated that the veteran has fully lived up to the expectations placed on him when he arrived in town… which wasn't necessarily the prevailing opinion.

Are you satisfied with Chris Kreider's performance since the start of the season? https://t.co/rhDTgTkCmV — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 16, 2026

Since the start of the season, Kreider has scored three goals and recorded six assists in 19 games. It's not exactly earth-shattering… but Lavoie insists that Kreider often does the little things that go unnoticed.

With the veteran's prolonged absence, perhaps we'll be able to see even more clearly the impact he has when he's in the lineup.

Two Senators Targets

The Senators are off to a strong start this season. After losing Brady Tkachuk this summer, the team rolled up its sleeves and now boasts a 13-6-2 record one-quarter of the way through the season.

That puts them in third place in the competitive Atlantic Division.

And that means the Sens, who have resources, might look to make some acquisitions in the coming months. According to TheFourthPeriod, the team has expressed interest in Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny… and could revisit those discussions before the end of the season.

TheFourthPeriod – #GoSensGo | The Senators have expressed varying degrees of interest in Philadelphia Flyers forwards Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny in the past and could revisit those talks this season if they haven't already. – 11/16 #LetsGoFlyers #NHL https://t.co/DZ8QeripMH — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

We know the Flyers are going through a lot of rough patches right now. The team has to deal with the hot potato that is Matvei Michkov, and their 6-11-6 record doesn't exactly look like that of a playoff-contending team.

Will the Senators find a way to pry one of these guys (or both) away from Philadelphia? As if the Atlantic Division wasn't already competitive enough as it is, you know…

In a Nutshell

– I love it.

A juicy anecdote from Gilbert involving the Stanley Cup and Mario Lemieux's pool 😂 https://t.co/4g1XSoHooZ — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 16, 2026

– What do you think?

Kevin had a LOT to say about yesterday's final!

The full episode with Kevin Raphael is available everywhere! https://t.co/i7rRjhrM4B — La Triple Menace (@PodTripleMenace) November 16, 2026

– Which players would get your vote?