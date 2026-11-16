Sidney Crosby's future has been the subject of speculation for years. The Penguins' captain, now in his 22nd season in Pittsburgh, finds himself on a team that's in the midst of a rebuild.

If the Pens were competitive, there wouldn't be any talk about it (the 2025–26 season is a good example). But this year, Pittsburgh isn't in the mix.

What we do know is that Sid will decide his own future. The Penguins will respect his wishes: he'll stay if he wants to stay, and he'll be traded if he wants to be traded.

Except that Crosby's wishes, right now, seem pretty unclear. Josh Yohe, who covers the Penguins for The Athletic, explained that right now, no one knows where they stand… because Crosby doesn't seem to know what he wants for next season.

And that means his future, at the moment, is uncertain.

Josh Yohe – The Athletic – Crosby | The truth is, everything is in his hands. If Crosby wants to keep playing with the Penguins after this season, they will naturally accommodate his wishes. If he wants to retire after this season, he will retire. If he wants to be traded, Dubas will trade him. […] Most people I've spoken to within the organization believe Crosby will return to Pittsburgh next season, but no one truly knows because Crosby doesn't seem to know what he wants to do. – 11/16 #LetsGoPens #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

Internally, many people with the Penguins have a feeling that Crosby will decide to return to Pittsburgh. But no one is certain about that… and one has to wonder if Crosby's mind will change if the Penguins don't start winning again.

It's also worth noting that Evgeni Malkin will be a free agent at the end of the season. The veteran—who, by the way, is at the center of trade rumors ahead of the deadline—could decide to jump ship.

Maybe if that happens, Crosby will follow suit and want to leave, you know.

Obviously, if he asks to be traded, it's safe to say that the Canadiens and the Avalanche—two teams that have been heavily linked to Sid for years—stand a good chance. Both teams are NHL powerhouses and could offer Crosby a chance to win.

We'll see how this situation plays out now.

In Brief

– Read more.

Here's a link to my latest story … https://t.co/lxGhrHYU5e — Herb Zurkowsky (@HerbZurkowsky1) November 16, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – #GoSensGo & Staois | It's pretty common knowledge that he wants to make additions. The one thing now is that I don't think he has a specific timeline for it. I think he knows the team is good [..] Obviously, if something comes up where he says, “I have to do this now,” he'll do it right away. But he's prepared to wait. And I just can't figure out if this Burakovsky deal is going to happen quickly or if he's going to wait and make it part of a bigger move later — 11/16 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

– Too bad.