Jacob Fowler is playing some great hockey this season. The NHL's youngest goaltender to date has a record of 9-1-2, a 2.13 goals-against average, and a save percentage of .926.

That's… pretty good, let's just say.

As a result, many people currently see him as the favorite to win the Calder Trophy. Both The Athletic and the official NHL website rank him first in their most recent polls on the subject. And he's there for good reason.

But when you add a little context, Fowler's excellent numbers look even more phenomenal. Arpon Basu, in an article for The Athletic, noted that over the past ten or so games, the Canadiens' 5-on-5 defense has become very porous.

Few teams have allowed as many “expected goals” at 5-on-5 as the Habs during that stretch… and yet, Fowler continues to dominate.



The Habs' defense has gotten worse, so Jacob Fowler has had to be even better. https://t.co/XJdO178CyU — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 16, 2026

Early in the season, the Habs had a fairly average defense. Considering the team has the resources to score goals at will, that was a respectable performance.

Except that over the past ten or so games, the team has been at the bottom of the league in that category. This roughly coincides with the time Mike Matheson was sidelined for the second time, by the way.

And the defenseman, as we know, will miss a few more weeks of action.

For now, the team is managing to hold the fort because Fowler has been downright excellent. But if they keep letting him face a barrage of quality scoring chances, the kid might eventually run out of miracles… much like Jakub Dobes right now, who is also having to deal with this porous defense in front of him during a season when his personal confidence already seems fragile.

If Fowler manages to keep his head above water, it will only strengthen his case for the Calder (and for the Vezina, too, for that matter). But if his defense can give him a little help, he probably won't say no—we can all agree on that.

In Brief

– Interesting.

Josh Yohe – The Athletic – Rakell & Rust | I'd be surprised if at least one of them isn't traded by the March 1 NHL trade deadline. Assuming Crosby returns next season, I would be surprised if Rust and Rakell are both traded, as the Penguins would still like to have someone to play with their captain next season. – 11/16 #LetsGoPens #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

– Note.

Elliotte Friedman – 32T – #Leafs | They're not making short-term trades. If they do anything, it's a bigger move that they think will make them better for years to come. They're not trading their best assets for what they've been trading them for over the last couple of years – 11/16 #NHL #PassionNeverSleeps — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 16, 2026

– Is this related to Glen Constantin's future?