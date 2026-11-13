Second Center: Shane Wright Throws a Wrench in the Canadiens’ Plans

The Canadiens have had a strong start to the season so far. The team has a record of 12-3-4… even though it has had to cope with the absence of key players since the start of the season.

Ivan Demidov has played only two games, Nick Suzuki has missed a handful of games, and Mike Matheson has also been sidelined, among others.

As a result, the team's problems are less apparent right now. But it's safe to assume that, despite everything, the Habs would still like to land the much-needed second-line center they've been searching for.

One name that comes up often is Ryan O'Reilly. The question is whether the veteran—who would bring experience and responsible play up and down the ice to Montreal—could end up in Montreal.

But according to Anthony Di Marco, who discussed all this for Daily Faceoff, it seems unlikely for one very specific reason: the arrival of Shane Wright in Nashville.

Anthony Di Marco – Daily Faceoff – #Preds | Reading the tea leaves, O'Reilly and Stamkos are not likely to be traded this season. As one source mentioned to DFO, having O'Reilly around a player like Wright could help the latter learn how to be a full-time center in the NHL. As for Stamkos, losing his 11 goals and 20 points would be a devastating blow for the Predators—especially in the midst of such a hot start to the season. – 11/13 #Smashville #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

Di Marco explains that a source within the Preds sees O'Reilly as someone who could help Wright establish himself as a center in the NHL. We know the veteran is a seasoned pro who plays the right way and serves as a good role model.

And for the Predators, who took a gamble on acquiring Wright in an attempt to revive his career, the mentorship of a player like O'Reilly could be worth more than prospects and/or draft picks.

It's also reasonable to think that the team's strong start to the season is a factor that might make the Preds more skeptical about the idea of trading him. A player like Steven Stamkos, who could also help Montreal, is unlikely to be traded for similar reasons.

But in Ryan O'Reilly's case, it feels like Wright is a major factor in the Predators' decision-making process. And that once again suggests that if the Canadiens want reinforcements, they may have to look elsewhere.

In Brief

– Note.

Businessman Heath Freeman acquires the San Jose Earthquakes for ! https://t.co/AdCjX8kjdY — RDS (@RDSca) November 13, 2026

– Matvei Michkov: The Flyers want to calm things down and find solutions.

Chris Johnston: Re Flyers: It was no coincidence that Matvei Michkov played more than 20 minutes in Edmonton on Wednesday; I think it's a sign of just how committed the Flyers are to…trying to settle the situation down and find a way forward – Insider Trading (11/12) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 13, 2026

– Interesting.