Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 132

In this 132nd episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Charles-Alexis Brisebois and Sébastien Berrouard set the stage for the Toronto Blue Jays' offseason, as well as those of several other Major League Baseball teams.

Enjoy the episode!

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