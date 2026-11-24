As you know, the New York Mets have convinced Tarik Skubal to come to town on a nine-year contract.

He will earn $450 million over that period.

We imagine he would have liked to stay with the Dodgers, but they chose not to sign him before the lockout.

And since Skubal wanted to sign quickly, that ruled out the Mets.

The Mets had decided that no one would offer more than they did because they needed a starting pitcher. And it worked.

The result? Of the four known teams that were after him, the left-handed pitcher chose to sign with the worst team.

That is his most fundamental right.

On that note, in an interview with Mike Puma of the New York Post, Skubal's father (Russ) stated that his son didn't choose the Mets just for the money.

Tarik Skubal's dad, Russ, told me today that he figured out he has to work for 5,250 years to match the “pretend money” in his son's new contract: https://t.co/v3qbkqmB9u — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) November 24, 2026

Of course, his father has every right to say that. And I'm sure that, in the end, it's true that the decision wasn't 100% based on money.

But we're entitled to think that the vast majority of the decision was based on money. That's his right, let's be clear, and many of us would do the same.

In reality, in my opinion, it's not necessarily just about the money. It's about the monetary value of the club's commitment.

If it wasn't certain that the Dodgers would want to sign him and he didn't want any uncertainty during the lockout, signing now made sense.

And quickly, the Mets told him they valued him enough to offer him at least $400 million. That makes a player feel wanted. And players love that.

As long as his father doesn't try to make us believe that his best chance to win was with the Mets, I'll keep buying into his story.

PMLB

Tyrone Taylor joins the White Sox.

Tyrone Taylor has agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with the White Sox, per a source. @JonHeyman was on it. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 24, 2026

Adrian Morejon to the Yankees?

The Yankees are among “many” potential suitors for Adrian Morejon, according to @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/FyQgSkGMHl — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 24, 2026

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