In 2020, Alex Rodriguez and his then-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, were reportedly furious when Steve Cohen won the bid to buy the New York Mets.

Word on the street at the time was that the couple believed the process had been rigged in Cohen's favor, and that the now 70-year-old had seen A-Rod and J-Lo's bid in advance, allowing him to submit his own just before the deadline.

Alex Rodriguez has never been happier to lose than when he lost out on buying the New York Mets. “I thank God every day for Steve Cohen for buying the Mets … I send him a Christmas card every year.” https://t.co/INJRfIbfBv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 17, 2026

It seems, however, that things have changed since then. In fact, the former star player for the Mets' neighbors, the New York Yankees, now says that missing out on the deal to buy the Queens-based team was the best thing that could have happened to him.

I thank God every day that Steve Cohen bought the Mets. I send him a Christmas card every year.

After failing in his attempt to buy the Mets for a mere $2.3 billion, Rodriguez instead acquired the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA for $1.5 billion.

I grew up as a Mets fan, and 1986 was the best year of my life. But I think the NBA represents an incredible opportunity. We seized it at the right time. I think we're lucky to have done it during the COVID-19 pandemic. We bought it for $1.5 billion. Today, most teams are worth an average of more than $5 billion.

A-Rod isn't wrong, since his investment is already paying off—the T-Wolves are valued at $4.5 billion, and that figure is sure to rise even further in the coming years.

Most people wouldn't be very happy to lose something they wanted so badly, but not Rodriguez.

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