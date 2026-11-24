MLB in Brief: Spotlight on Small Markets | The Mets’ Plan
Let's Focus on the Smaller Markets
It's not just the big clubs that are spending right now.
The Orioles, Twins, and White Sox have each already spent over $50M this winter.
Baltimore spent $280M on two players over the last two offseasons.
Six different teams have signed a starting pitcher so far.
Bauer got a $14M AAV. Sato got a $20M AAV. These aren't outrageous contracts. https://t.co/rNFBHpgQZT
— Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 24, 2026
Juan Soto wanted Freddy Peralta
But Peralta is heading to Baltimore.
Juan Soto wants Freddy Peralta back in Queens pic.twitter.com/coR7C2gabM
— SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) November 23, 2026
The Mets' Plan
What's missing from the team?
On the Mets' rotation plans now that Tarik Skubal is on the roster: https://t.co/O9f2KZRUMW
— Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 24, 2026
Is Jazz part of the plan?
The Mets are interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Michael King, according to @mikemayer22. pic.twitter.com/n2aGp2Z4tU
— Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 23, 2026
The Blue Jays' offer
Tarik Skubal was offered $420M.
The Blue Jays reportedly put a 9-year, $420M deal on the table for Tarik Skubal, according to @JonHeyman.
How far would you have gone? pic.twitter.com/OtewWh4p9H
— Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) November 23, 2026
Next Stop: L.A.
What will the team do?
Here's what I'm hearing about the #Dodgers' post-Skubal plans, including initial thoughts on the starting pitcher market, how Royce Lewis fits in, and the intrigue surrounding Robert Stephenson: https://t.co/PRVF6zh9Zp
— Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) November 24, 2026
Created by humans, assisted by AI.
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