Let's Focus on the Smaller Markets

It's not just the big clubs that are spending right now.

The Orioles, Twins, and White Sox have each already spent over $50M this winter. Baltimore spent $280M on two players over the last two offseasons. Six different teams have signed a starting pitcher so far. Bauer got a $14M AAV. Sato got a $20M AAV. These aren't outrageous contracts. https://t.co/rNFBHpgQZT — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 24, 2026

Juan Soto wanted Freddy Peralta

But Peralta is heading to Baltimore.

Juan Soto wants Freddy Peralta back in Queens pic.twitter.com/coR7C2gabM — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) November 23, 2026

The Mets' Plan

What's missing from the team?

On the Mets' rotation plans now that Tarik Skubal is on the roster: https://t.co/O9f2KZRUMW — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 24, 2026

Is Jazz part of the plan?

The Mets are interested in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Michael King, according to @mikemayer22. pic.twitter.com/n2aGp2Z4tU — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) November 23, 2026

The Blue Jays' offer

Tarik Skubal was offered $420M.

The Blue Jays reportedly put a 9-year, $420M deal on the table for Tarik Skubal, according to @JonHeyman. How far would you have gone? pic.twitter.com/OtewWh4p9H — Blue Bird Territory (@BlueBirdTerr) November 23, 2026

Next Stop: L.A.

What will the team do?

Here's what I'm hearing about the #Dodgers' post-Skubal plans, including initial thoughts on the starting pitcher market, how Royce Lewis fits in, and the intrigue surrounding Robert Stephenson: https://t.co/PRVF6zh9Zp — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) November 24, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.