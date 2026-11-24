Blue Jays: $80 million for Kaima Taira
The Toronto Blue Jays have finally signed a big name.
After missing out on Tarik Skubal, another pitcher has agreed to come to Canada for the rest of his career.
The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira to a five-year contract worth $16 million per season. A $5 million bonus is included in the deal.
The pitcher has an opt-out clause after three years.
The 5'9”, 220-pound pitcher has played in Japan in recent years. It's likely that Kazuma Okamoto's transition helped him feel that Toronto was the right place for him.
In 2026, he struck out 141 batters in 146 innings pitched. He posted an excellent 1.36 ERA.
He doesn't give up many home runs.
We'll see how he adapts to the Majors, but we imagine the Blue Jays paid him that much to be a starter.
That said, he'll have to earn his spot.
Right now, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage are the team's top three starters. Cody Ponce is also set to return in 2027, likely as a starter.
The Toronto Blue Jays still haven't improved their offense, but the need for a top-tier pitcher was glaring.
That issue has now been resolved.
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