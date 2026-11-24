The Toronto Blue Jays have finally signed a big name.

After missing out on Tarik Skubal, another pitcher has agreed to come to Canada for the rest of his career.

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed Japanese pitcher Kaima Taira to a five-year contract worth $16 million per season. A $5 million bonus is included in the deal.

The pitcher has an opt-out clause after three years.

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out clause after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

The 5'9”, 220-pound pitcher has played in Japan in recent years. It's likely that Kazuma Okamoto's transition helped him feel that Toronto was the right place for him.

In 2026, he struck out 141 batters in 146 innings pitched. He posted an excellent 1.36 ERA.

Kaima Taira is signing with the Blue Jays, per @JonHeyman. Taira had a 1.36 ERA in 146 IP with 141 strikeouts for the NPB's Saitama Seibu Lions in 2026 pic.twitter.com/W66i6dQGSH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 24, 2026

He doesn't give up many home runs.

We'll see how he adapts to the Majors, but we imagine the Blue Jays paid him that much to be a starter.

That said, he'll have to earn his spot.

Right now, Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano, and Trey Yesavage are the team's top three starters. Cody Ponce is also set to return in 2027, likely as a starter.

The Toronto Blue Jays still haven't improved their offense, but the need for a top-tier pitcher was glaring.

That issue has now been resolved.

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