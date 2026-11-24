There's no doubt about it: the World Series champions, the Milwaukee Brewers, will look different next season. But perhaps not quite as much as we initially thought.

In fact, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on his show “Fair Territory,” Fall Classic MVP William Contreras is looking to sign a contract extension to stay with the Brewers long-term.

That's something I've been told Contreras wants. I imagine the Brewers want him, too. He's their heart and soul. He's a guy who drives the team in many ways.

Contreras enters his final year of club control in 2027 and will become a free agent after next season if he doesn't sign a new deal with the Brewers. That means it's probably now or never for him.

“This is something that I'm told Contreras wants.” @Ken_Rosenthal explores the possibility of the Brewers extending William Contreras before the looming lockout… pic.twitter.com/Bv8rxFa76X — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 23, 2026

The highest-paid catcher in Major League Baseball right now is Cal Raleigh, who has a six-year, $105 million contract, averaging $17.5 million per season. Contreras is expected to command even more money, especially given Raleigh's struggles last year.

The question now is whether the Brewers will be willing to meet the 28-year-old's salary demands. Because yes, it may be a lot of money for the Wisconsin-based team, but can they really afford to lose his services?

Not only is there no ready replacement at catcher—with Jeferson Quero getting injured more often than not—but Milwaukee wouldn't have won the World Series without Contreras on the roster.

Contreras posted a .270 batting average with 27 doubles, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs during the regular season, then was even better in the playoffs, hitting .372 with three home runs and adding nine RBIs in 51 plate appearances. And that's not even mentioning his defensive play behind the plate.

The Brewers are going to have to open their checkbook.

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