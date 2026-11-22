It's official: Dylan Larkin has just arrived in Montreal. The Canadiens, after years of searching for a second center behind Nick Suzuki, have finally solved the problem.

And they did it in a big way, let's be clear.

The big question, of course, is what lies ahead for Larkin in the coming days. Since he hasn't played since October 26, we don't expect to see him on the ice tomorrow night, you know.

But regardless, Larkin will arrive in Montreal tomorrow. Renaud Lavoie confirmed that the forward will be in town tomorrow, but we don't know what time he'll arrive.

He won't be long in arriving, though.

Dylan Larkin will be in Montreal tomorrow, but we don't yet know what time he'll arrive. It would be surprising if he played in tomorrow's game, but everything will be evaluated in the coming hours. This is a trade that will undoubtedly propel the @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 23, 2026

It's safe to assume that Larkin, who's likely a bit rusty, will need a few practices with his new team before he's finally ready to play.

This means his debut with the Habs is likely to take place on the road, either Wednesday against Colorado or Saturday against Vegas.

The Habs are at home against LA tomorrow, but Larkin will likely make his Canadiens debut with the team later in the week on the road. When healthy, Montreal's top two lines will likely look like this: Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Newhook-Larkin-Demidov — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) November 23, 2026

Obviously, Larkin won't take long to settle into the center spot on the second line once he arrives. We'll see how Martin St-Louis chooses to shuffle his lineup, but in a few days, he'll have a major weapon to add to his top-6.

In the meantime, Larkin will take the opportunity to acclimate to his new team. And it's likely that Wednesday, December 2, will be the day he plays his first game at the Bell Centre in his new colors.

Overtime

Without making a big deal of it, Larkin is joining a center line that—after long being a weakness for the team—now also features Nick Suzuki, Phillip Danault, and Jake Evans.

It's hard to think of a better center line across the entire 200-foot rink in the league, you know. We're talking about four extremely responsible guys: that's going to help the team's sometimes porous defense.