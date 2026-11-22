It certainly looks like Kent Hughes isn't done yet tonight.

After a major trade that allowed the Canadiens to acquire Dylan Larkin, another announcement is reportedly on the way.

And this time, it's said to involve draft picks.

According to Renaud Lavoie, a minor trade involving draft picks will round out tonight's deal.

The TVA Sports reporter shared the information on X.

Another minor trade by the @CanadiensMTL will involve draft picks to round out tonight's trade @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 23, 2026

For now, we don't know which picks will be involved or the exact details of this second trade.

We'll have to wait a little longer to get the full picture of the trade.

Obviously, this new trade isn't expected to be as significant as the one that allowed the Canadiens to acquire Larkin, but it's still interesting.

After all, draft picks are key assets in team management, particularly for an organization that has placed a strong emphasis on developing its young players in recent years.

It remains to be seen whether the Habs will have to give up additional picks or if other assets will be involved in this trade.

One thing is certain: it's far from a quiet evening for Montreal fans.

Larkin's arrival already represents a major change for Martin St-Louis's team, and this new information shows that there are still details to be worked out.

It will be particularly interesting to see how this second trade complements the first.

One thing is certain: We probably haven't finished talking about Kent Hughes and the Canadiens tonight!

in a nutshell

– Stay tuned.

David Pagnotta: Simon Edvinsson is believed to be looking for a deal worth around $10 million to $11 million per season on a maximum-term contract – Fourth Period (11/20) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 22, 2026

– Interesting.

The greatest player in Slovak history smiles when asked about the struggles of the young Canadiens forward https://t.co/zrvBnchL2r — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 23, 2026

– Yeah.