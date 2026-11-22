The « We Want Larkin » campaign worked: Dylan Larkin waived his no-trade clause to come play in Montreal.

The Canadiens have thus gotten what they've wanted for a long time (at least since this summer) by acquiring a center who can score goals.

With nearly five years left on his contract at $8.7 million per year—and having scored at least 30 goals in each of his last five seasons—it's easy to see why Kent Hughes wanted him.

The Canadiens finally have their top two centers (and better protection should Nick Suzuki get injured again), but the price they paid was steep.

Four draft picks—including two first-rounders—Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, and Samuel Montembeault for Dylan Larkin and two picks—that's no small price to pay.

But should we be surprised? After all, we've known for a long time that prices are high on the market and that the Canadiens have the resources to pay up to improve.

And now, it's done.

Instead of seeing Michael Hage, a prospect, sign in April, the Canadiens now have an established, high-caliber center arriving as early as November. That's interesting.

Does it hurt to see Hage leave? Of course. He's a great talent who had everyone in town talking. And his family story was heartwarming.

“It would be cool if my dad could see this.” 🥺❤️ #GoBlue #GoHabsGo #NCAA #Hockey Watch the full interview with Michael Hage on BalleCourbeRDS/YouTube! 👀🎥

https://t.co/qJ4Z4LuYyh https://t.co/iGuI1qo5cJ — RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2026

But what you also need to know is that there might be a reason why the Canadiens agreed to trade Hage for Dylan Larkin tonight.

And it might not just have to do with what's happening on the ice. After all, if you're watching the puck, you're not following the game…

The rumor going around behind the scenes is that Hage's third year in college wasn't just about wanting to play lower down the lineup and play with his brother.

He was reportedly included in the fallen-through trade involving Matthew Knies (the Maple Leafs had even mentioned him at a press conference) last March, and he didn't take it. He was furious with the Canadiens, which was partly what motivated his return to Michigan.

And now, he's in Michigan to stay. #RedWings

People said he was a bit too confident, and without saying that the Canadiens necessarily wanted to get rid of him, the opportunity arose to maximize his value to get what they needed. That was the hope.