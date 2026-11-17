Alexander Zharovsky, after a slow start to the season, is starting to find his rhythm in the KHL. The kid tallied three more points yesterday and now has 19 points in his last 14 games.

We're seeing more of last year's player again… and that's great news.

And when you see Zharovsky producing like this, it makes sense to be excited about him. After all, this season, he's on a similar offensive pace to Ivan Demidov's during his final season in Russia.

Demidov was a year younger than Zharovsky… but it's still worth noting.

That said, we need to be cautious before assuming that Zharovsky is a Demidov 2.0. “The Snake,” on the Mathias and the Snake podcast, pointed out a major difference between the two: speed of execution. And in that regard, Demidov clearly has the edge.

What “The Snake” explains, in a nutshell, is that Zharovsky isn't lacking in talent—far from it. But in reality, if he doesn't have the necessary speed of execution, it could be difficult for him to replicate his impressive plays in the Bettman League.

We know the game moves faster in the NHL than in the KHL. A mere fraction of a second can make all the difference… and that's perhaps where Zharovsky might have to adapt.

It's reasonable to think that the kid—who seems eager to learn and will be able to count on his good friend Ivan Demidov—has the tools at his disposal to make the necessary adjustments. But we won't know if he's capable of doing so until he's actually in the big leagues.

In the meantime, he can still continue to develop by bulking up and establishing good habits. But his offensive talent, once he's in the NHL, might take a little while to emerge, as Zharovsky finds his footing.

In Brief

– One to watch.

Darren Dreger: The Bruins have been interested in Simon Edvinsson for weeks now – OverDrive (11/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 18, 2026

– Interesting.

Elliotte Friedman – FAN Hockey Show – Gauthier Storyline & #LetsGoFlyers (long report) | If you'll recall, Gauthier was leaving college. He wanted to turn pro. And they'd just brought in Daniel Brière. Things had changed. And Chuck Fletcher—he was the previous GM. Fletcher had said, “Yeah, we're going to bring you in. You know, we'll bring you in at the end of the season after your college year, and you'll burn a year and play out your contract. You'll, you'll burn a year and, you know, you'll play for us.” And, you know, all of a sudden Fletcher was gone. Brière was in. And the one thing I heard about Philly at the time was that they tried to say it was a really awful year in Philly. And they tried to tell him, “You know, this isn't a good environment for you; we're in a really bad situation right now, and we don't want to drag you into this.” What they offered to do was have him play in the American Hockey League on an AHL tryout. Sometimes teams do that. And Gauthier and his camp felt that a promise had been made and then broken. And that's, that's kind of where it all started. And that's ultimately why he ended up being traded. – 11/16 #FlyTogether #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 18, 2026

– Oh, really?