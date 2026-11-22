It's official.

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired Dylan Larkin. This means the American has agreed to a trade with the Canadiens.

Kirby Dach, Michael Hage, Samuel Montembeault, and draft picks are involved in the trade.

The Canadiens have acquired forward Dylan Larkin, Detroit's 2028 second-round pick, and Detroit's 2027 third-round pick in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, the rights to forward Michael Hage, and a first-round pick in… https://t.co/3rO3fWuxIl — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 23, 2026

Details to follow…