Last night, despite the heartbreaking loss to the Flyers, David Reinbacher played his second game of the season with the Canadiens—arguably the best of his NHL career.

The prospect on the wing created some great scoring chances, including two shots on goal, and was solid in his own zone, blocking a shot and delivering three hits in just 10:50 of ice time.

#Habs Martin St. Louis on David Reinbacher « He fits right in with the style of play we want to execute. Defensively, he has a long reach, and he's going to keep getting stronger physically. His mindset when in possession and his understanding of how we want to play are already there. Keep giving him playing time, and you can see he's developing into a young defenseman who will play a lot of games in this league. » #GoHabsGo #NHL #Hockey — Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) November 22, 2026

With a +2 plus-minus rating, Reinbacher is one of only two Habs defensemen to have finished yesterday's game with a positive rating, along with Arber Xhekaj.

However, despite his strong performances, the Austrian was sent back to the Rocket earlier today, as was Brett Berard, who had also been playing well since his recall to the Habs.

At least the two players didn't have to travel very far, since the Laval team was playing a game this afternoon at the Bell Centre for the “stuffed animal toss” event.

In fact, we witnessed an avalanche of stuffed animals on the ice when the crowd thought defenseman Owen Protz had scored his first career goal in the professional leagues. Unfortunately, the goal was disallowed due to offside.

One might wonder if Reinbacher was “loaned” to the Rocket as reinforcement for today's game at the Bell Centre—which is dealing with the absence of Luke Mittelstadt on the blue line—and he could possibly be recalled quickly by the parent club.

We'll find out soon enough, as the Canadiens will look to build on their win tomorrow night at home against the Kings before heading out on a three-game road trip with stops in Denver, Las Vegas, and Salt Lake City.

However, Reinbacher didn't seem affected by his demotion to the minors and played a solid game with the Rocket despite the loss. Just like yesterday, he created good scoring chances on offense, firing five shots on the opposing goaltender, even though he finished the game with a -1 plus/minus rating.

However, the defenseman caused some concern late in the first period when he took a hard shot to the ankle. Fortunately, it was more of a scare than anything serious, as he returned for the second period.

David Reinbacher

Takes a slapshot to the ankle and is injured again https://t.co/7ouN9X2FuP — Andy Cy (@checkout4me) November 22, 2026

The fact remains, however, that the Canadiens need to stop playing yo-yo with Reinbacher and give him a real chance in Montreal.

The 22-year-old defenseman needs the opportunity to play several consecutive games and show that he's finally earned his spot in the NHL—especially since he could very well be the right-handed defenseman the team has been looking for to stabilize its blue line.

In Brief

– A record for the Rocket.

A record number of stuffed animals for a Laval Rocket game! 🧸 (📷: @RocketLaval) https://t.co/1LZPn5p1XV — RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2026

– Victory for the Hurricanes.

Another day, another win for the @Canes! 🌪️ https://t.co/dRVPZjc5FR — NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2026

– Lots of action in the NFL.

The Bears and Lions take care of their Southern rivals https://t.co/4HnPCSFi9M — RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2026

– Tarik Skubal hits the jackpot with the Mets.

They really needed that. https://t.co/3iT3xYYtFs https://t.co/kTZOCBmE2X — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2026

– MLB in Brief.

The former Yankee signed a $2.3 million contract. https://t.co/plfQ8Md7l4 https://t.co/IIFK9W9F66 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2026

– He really wears his team's colors with pride.