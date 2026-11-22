We all know Matt Rempe's reputation in the NHL: a big guy who isn't afraid to use his fists.

As for Jesperi Kotkaniemi, he's not seen as a goon at all. He's had to adjust his playing style over time, realizing he'd probably never be a top-6 center.

At least, not with the Carolina Hurricanes' deep offensive lineup.

This afternoon, the Canes faced off against the New York Rangers on TVA Sports, and things got heated in front of Brandon Bussi's net.

Rempe skated toward the opposing net and stopped a little too close to Bussi. So KK rushed at Rempe and landed a solid right hook on him.

Whoa, Jesperi Kotkaniemi throws a real right hook… at Matt Rempe 😳 https://t.co/jczpwrnCio — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2026

The result: Matt Rempe had a nosebleed.

Let's just say the Rangers' enforcer wasn't expecting that at all.

Rempe's 6 feet 9 inches and 268 pounds didn't scare the former No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Kotkaniemi gave him a proper beating, but it earned him a roughing penalty.

It's certainly not the ideal scenario for the Canes, but I don't think KK regrets it all that much—he made Rempe pay for getting too close to his goalie.

Shortly after that play, however, Kotkaniemi was called for another penalty, this time for slashing. The Rangers capitalized on that power play to tie the game.

In Brief

– Good article.

On David Reinbacher's fourth NHL game and how, after years of being surrounded by negativity, things are looking up for arguably the Canadiens' most important prospect: https://t.co/6Byj7X4SV3 — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) November 22, 2026

– Cole Reinhardt (Florida) has been placed on waivers.

Claimed by Chicago — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2026

– Well deserved.

Kaiser suspended for 3 games by @NHLPlayerSafety. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 22, 2026

– After Rick Tocchet in Philadelphia, now fans are calling for Jim Hiller's firing in Toronto.

Fans are calling for Jim Hiller's firing https://t.co/7rnb2Dp5Sh — RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Through 12 starts this season, Linus Ullmark has the lowest GAA of any NHL goaltender in over a decade 👀 (h/t @SNstats) https://t.co/kYkgP5nB6M — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 22, 2026

– Must-read.