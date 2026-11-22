Logan Mailloux is currently playing his second season with the St. Louis Blues, having been traded there by the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Zachary Bolduc.

After a respectable rookie season in which he tallied 13 points—including five goals—in 67 games, Mailloux unfortunately had to start the 2026–2027 season on the sidelines due to a hand injury sustained during a preseason game.

But he's been back in action for a few games now, and let's just say things are going better than ever for the former Habs defenseman.

In fact, Mailloux appears to have fully recovered from his injury, as he's more dominant than ever in all aspects of the game—whether offensively, defensively, or physically.

As I mentioned earlier this morning, with his three points last night, the St. Louis Blues' #23 now has seven points—including two goals—in six games.

On top of that, the 23-year-old defenseman is averaging nearly 20 minutes per game, racking up blocked shots and hits, and playing on the power play.

In short, everything is going well for the right-handed defenseman.

Logan Mailloux's last 4 games: 2 goals

5 assists

7 points

+5

1 PPP

9 SOG

4 blocks

8 hits

19:30 TOI #Stlblues #fantasyhockey — Joël 📝📺🎙️ (@RiseFromTheAshZ) November 22, 2026

Does this get you thinking? Do you miss Mailloux?

You're probably leaning more toward “no,” given that Zachary Bolduc is playing well for Montreal, while the Quebec native has become an important part of the team and is greatly appreciated.

However, if I rephrase the questions with a view beyond the trade, is Mailloux a right-handed defenseman (!!!) you'd want on the Montreal roster right now?

Well, I think your answer would be yes in that case, especially given how Noah Dobson is performing right now.

Mailloux is becoming exactly what we expect from Dobson—that is, a top-tier right-handed defenseman who excels in all situations and stands out offensively with his powerful shot.

Mailloux's production, physical presence, and solid defensive plays represent exactly what we expect from Noah Dobson—especially from a guy who makes $9.5 million a year.

Last season, Dobson filled that role quite well, as he was nearly flawless in his zone, made great breakout plays, and produced offensively (12 goals and 47 points in 80 games).

But this season, it's truly dismal and very concerning, especially when you see Mailloux quietly becoming exactly the kind of defenseman the Habs are missing—if Dobson doesn't get his act together.

Add to that the fact that Justin Barron, another former right-handed Habs defenseman, is also doing very well this season with the Blues, as he seems to have found his place and his rhythm.

#STLBlues Justin Barron this season: 20GP 4G 10A 14PTS +5 #STLBlues Logan Mailloux this season: 6GP 2G 5A 7PTS +5 Be careful what you wish for…. https://t.co/Kxrkz6GGYt — 🇨🇦 Alex Couz (@AbsCoverage) November 22, 2026

Dobson had better get his act together, because the pressure on him is only going to increase.

In Brief

– Obviously.

Fans are calling for Jim Hiller to be fired https://t.co/7rnb2Dp5Sh — RDS (@RDSca) November 22, 2026

– Several storylines to watch.

Will Stacey be captain? Will Poulin be out for the entire season? Which players will stand out at training camp? Read more here ➡ https://t.co/NRmu9LxFJp — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2026

– Very cool.

A very happy Alex Ovechkin pulled his own rookie card during a live card break—and signed it for the fan who bought it. He also talked about his diet, Sidney Crosby, and his 2018 Cup win, and lit up when he pulled cards of former Caps teammates. Columbus Blue Jackets — RMNB (@rmnb) November 22, 2026

– He's dominating the American Hockey League.