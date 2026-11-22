The Montreal Canadiens suffered a heartbreaking loss last night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Conceding a goal like that in the final seconds of the third period to lose 4–3 at home really stings, especially against a team that's struggling this season and dealing with internal turmoil. #MatveiMichkov

Obviously, we were all disappointed and surprised by Jacob Fowler's huge blunder on Noah Cates' goal, when he fumbled the puck on what should have been a routine save on Matvei Michkov's shot.

So the disappointment and frustration were easily directed at Fowler last night, but this morning, with emotions having settled, #32 is only human—and he's still a young goaltender with little experience in the league.

Fowler has stolen several games this season, so it's really not the end of the world that he cost the team a point or two after saving several on his own.

So this morning, the concerns and frustrations are focused more on another Habs player—namely, the highest-paid player on the entire team.

Seriously, there are 9.5 million reasons to be concerned about Noah Dobson, contrary to what head coach Martin St-Louis claimed last night.

Martin, does the way Dobson is playing right now worry you? Martin: No… it doesn't worry me! Oh, really? What's it going to take? Three shots per game into the glass… #NHL — Max Lalonde (@MaxLalonde_) November 22, 2026

The team's highest-paid player is currently its worst-performing player, and that's a really big problem for the Habs.

Last season, we all gave Dobson time to adjust to his new environment, and we ended up seeing some really great flashes from him—to the point where we came to appreciate him as a solid defenseman capable of doing it all.

But this season, after 24 games, we have to admit that things are really going badly for Dobson—on every level—which is truly concerning for such a highly paid defenseman.

I thought #Habs Noah Dobson was just okay last year (considering his salary, trade price, and contract…). But it was his first year with a new team, a new system, and new partners. This year has been hard to watch. Not sure what's wrong, but hope he and the team can figure it out. — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) November 22, 2026

The fact that he's the only Habs player not to have scored a goal this season (along with Brett Berard, who has played only three games) is one thing, but the biggest problem is that defensively, he's anything but a rock.

Last night, he was directly responsible for the Philadelphia Flyers' first two goals: on the first, he failed to cover Christian Dvorak and neutralize his stick, and on the second, he lost the puck and made a lackluster defensive play.

This is 100% on Dobson. https://t.co/YEQrectmAe — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 22, 2026

And it's not as if this is the first game in which Dobson has been guilty of multiple mistakes—and that's what's worrisome, on top of the fact that his shot hasn't been the same since his wrist injury last season.

Things are really going badly for Dobson these days, and it's high time he wakes up—or the Canadiens wake him up—because the Habs can't have a defenseman who plays like this and earns $9.5 million a year, the highest salary on the team.

Martin St-Louis's lofty words of wisdom clearly won't be enough.

Noah Dobson is going through a very rough stretch defensively, but coach Martin St-Louis doesn't seem worried. The article by @GLepageLNH 👉 https://t.co/s6A4wNYyhW https://t.co/pQqnN4llVq — NHL (@LNH_FR) November 22, 2026

This isn't normal, because right now, he's only bringing negativity.

What else stands out to me from this game?

1. David Reinbacher had a good game

The Austrian defenseman played well last night in his second game of the season, as he was involved on both offense and defense on several occasions.

It's time for him to get a real multi-game tryout in the NHL.

2. The top players need to step up

Aside from Lane Hutson, I feel like the Habs' stars have been very quiet lately.

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield need to contribute more to the team's offense, especially in a game like last night's against a weak opponent.

They need to make a difference, because it's not normal for the players who stand out to be Brett Berard, Owen Beck, and Oliver Kapanen.

3. Owen Beck Deserves to Keep His Spot

He's playing very good hockey this season, and he's shown once again that he has an excellent shot at the major league level.

Beck has great potential, and he deserves a bigger opportunity; I'd give him a chance alongside Ivan Demidov when he returns to action, especially in the absence of a true second-line center.

It's time to give him a chance.

In short, the Habs lost two big points and will now try to bounce back tomorrow against another struggling team, the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

The Canadiens need to play better at home!

In Brief

– Wow.

That was so close to the all-time record! 👀 Details here ➡ https://t.co/JEiZ0bOFSt — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2026

– Former Wild players hurt the Wild.

Marco Rossi and Zeev Buium help snap the Wild's road winning streak in a 4-3 shootout loss: #mmwild Takeaways https://t.co/VAbXsTEelv — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) November 22, 2026

– That's clear.