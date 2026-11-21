On this Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Philadelphia Flyers.

What could be better than a game at the Bell Centre on a Saturday night?

Earlier today, it was announced that David Reinbacher would replace Adam Engstrom, while Jacob Fowler would be the starting goaltender.

Martin St-Louis's team was looking for a third straight win against the Flyers (8-11-6).

Here is the Habs' lineup for the game:

Tonight's projected lineup Tonight's projected lineup #GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette https://t.co/3f5R5aRNQA — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 21, 2026

Early in the game, David Reinbacher made his presence known with two solid shots.

However, the Flyers were the first to score in the game.

With just under 10 minutes left in the first period, Christian Dvorak skillfully deflected a shot. Jacob Fowler had no chance. Noah Dobson also failed to provide defensive coverage in front of the net, allowing Dvorak to open the scoring.

But Oliver Kapanen had no intention of letting the Flyers hold the lead for long.

Just 16 seconds later, the Finn tied the game on a rebound from a point shot by Arber Xhekaj.

Brett Berard also earned his first point in a Habs uniform.

Kapanen isn't messing around with the puck Kapanen's not messin' around #GoHabsGo https://t.co/cqrUAQBIDz — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2026

After 20 minutes of play, the score was 1-1, and the Habs led 9-2 in shots on goal.

Early in the second period, on the Flyers' third shot of the game, Owen Tippett faked a move to create space and passed the puck across to Denver Barkey, who had an empty net in front of him.

Once again, Dobson was at the root of this scoring opportunity. He pushed the attack, lost the puck, and lacked intensity on his defensive return.

And a few minutes later, Rasmus Ristolainen found the back of the net with a beautiful, precise shot from the point.

Fowler allowed three goals on four shots, but he stayed in the game. It wasn't the time to shake his confidence by pulling him from the game, either.

Giving up three goals on four shots isn't great, but it could have been worse. They weren't bad goals, either.

Fowler actually regrouped afterward, stopping the other eight shots directed at him after the Flyers' third goal in the second period.

The Habs certainly had several scoring chances in the game, but in the end, it was the Flyers who led after two periods: 3-1 Flyers.

The Habs earned a power play early in the third period and controlled the puck for nearly a minute before the Flyers touched it.

Perhaps three minutes with a one-man advantage could help remedy the Habs' power-play struggles.

Toward the end of the power play, Zachary Bolduc (who was returning to action after missing the last game) scored on a one-timer.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach assisted on the goal.

ZACH BOLDUC scores his 4th power-play goal! https://t.co/95MmTGBnnJ — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2026

Four of Bolduc's seven goals this season have come on the power play

And just over a minute after Bolduc's goal, Owen Beck tied the game with a major-league-caliber shot.

BACK TO SQUARE ONE WE ARE BECK IN THE GAME, BABY #GoHabsGo https://t.co/dAbRoVaqXK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2026

Jake Evans recorded an assist on Beck's goal.

The Canadiens swarmed the Flyers' zone in the latter half of the third period, but with just 30 seconds left in the game, the Flyers regained the lead.

Noah Cates scored the goal.

The game ended with a score of 4-3. Once again, the Habs lost a home game in November.

The Habs' next game will take place Monday night at the Bell Centre, when the Los Angeles Kings come to town.

Overtime

– Noah Dobson is really struggling this season, especially on defense. He's making costly turnovers, isn't covering his man well, and isn't tracking back effectively. No matter which defenseman he's paired with, it's a defensive disaster for #53. One might also wonder if he's playing through an injury.

I thought #Habs' Noah Dobson was just okay last year (considering his reputation, trade price, and contract…). But this is his first year with a new team, a new system, and new partners. This year has been hard to watch. Not sure what's wrong, but hope he and the team can figure it out. — Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) November 22, 2026

– Since being promoted to the first line, Alexandre Texier has been playing excellent hockey. He may not have racked up points on the first line, but he's creating some beautiful plays with his new linemates. He seems much more confident in his talent and is able to leverage his offensive skills alongside Caufield and Suzuki.

– Arber Xhekaj is undoubtedly playing the best hockey of his career this season. He's playing great defensive hockey, he's not taking unnecessary penalties, his decision-making is excellent, and on top of all that, he's putting up points. With his assist on Kapanen's goal, he recorded his fifth point of the season in his 23rd game, surpassing his total points from last season in 65 games.

#FunFact: With his assist on the #Habs' first-period goal, Arber Xhekaj has more points (1G, 4A) than he did all of last season in 65 games played (1G, 3A) — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 22, 2026

– Interestingly, David Reinbacher and Arber Xhekaj were the only defensemen on the team to finish the game with a positive plus/minus. Reinbacher played a game true to his style: nothing flashy, just simple and effective play, while also getting physical, as seen in this clip.