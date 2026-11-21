Yesterday, we learned that Patrick Roy had turned down the opportunity to become the Maple Leafs' coach this summer. As you know, Jim Hiller ultimately got the job.

It's worth remembering that this isn't the first time Roy has turned down an NHL coaching position—even though he's still passionate about the game.

In January 2024, it was reported that Patrick Roy had turned down two teams from the West. Travel was a major factor for the former goaltender.

It's good to see that, despite his desire to coach at the highest level, Roy isn't willing to do just anything. He doesn't want to say yes to an opportunity that doesn't make sense to him. That means he still has some leverage and/or that he isn't desperate.

Seeing that infamous clip of Gavin McKenna dragging his feet—and seeing that no one in the Queen City seems to care—one might wonder if Roy sensed that Toronto's “loser” culture just wasn't for him…

Ooof, tough corner for McKenna 😬 https://t.co/iu4kIPjf9q — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2026

When can we expect an update?

With Zachary Bolduc set to return to action, there are only five injured players left (just that many, you know) on the Canadiens' roster. Josh Anderson, Mike Matheson, and Chris Kreider have clear return dates.

The first two were announced by the Habs on November 15 as being out for three to four weeks and two to three weeks, respectively… while Kreider will miss six to eight weeks, as announced last Saturday.

But what about Ivan Demidov and Samuel Montembeault?

The goaltender has been day-to-day for… 21 days. He may be making progress and getting closer to a return, but he's been injured for a month and a half, and the Canadiens haven't announced anything since October.

So everything must be going well, since according to club policy, the Quebec native doesn't warrant an update.

As for the forward, we see him skating once in a while, but the Habs haven't announced anything since November 6, when the club said he hadn't suffered any setbacks.

The initial estimates from the very start of the Canadiens' season (10 to 14 days for Montembeault and two to four weeks for Demidov) are long gone. And no one has provided a new timeline—except Demidov's agent, of course.

My colleague Maxime Truman had time to ask the Canadiens for an update, go on vacation… and he's about to return without having received a response to his request. Well, well.

The Big Difference

As of now, the Canadiens rank 31st in the NHL with a meager 13% power-play efficiency. We can all agree that's not good enough.

If they had four more goals, they'd be at 18.8%. They'd be just a fraction of a percentage point away from the middle of the pack in that category, which would be more respectable.

Why am I getting into hypotheticals today? Because, as Stu Cowan pointed out in one of his columns in the Gazette, Juraj Slafkovsky still hasn't scored on the power play this season. He led the team with 15 power-play goals last year.

We're a quarter of the way through the season, and by rule of three, he should have four power-play goals this season based on last year's standards.

My weekly #Habs Mailbag answering questions about internal competition among young players, the struggling power play, Juraj Slafkovsky, Lane Hutson as a Norris Trophy candidate, and more: https://t.co/0zP1M8ylcs — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 21, 2026

That puts his rough patches into perspective.

I'm using him as an example because he's seeing action this season. It would be dishonest to use Ivan Demidov's situation since he isn't playing… But Slaf is playing.

Brendan Gallagher on the injured list

Poor Brendan Gallagher…

We recently told you about the injury sustained by the former Canadiens player. His “lower body” didn't seem to bend the right way, and the Canucks have just placed him on the team's injured list.

Brendan Gallagher heads down the tunnel after an awkward fall. https://t.co/XzW9r0kbG8 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 20, 2026

If the injury is serious, one has to wonder if this could spell the end of his career. After all, he's clearly nearing the end of his career, and in the worst-case scenario, his rehabilitation could take a long time.

We wish him a speedy recovery and hope he can make a comeback. But we wonder if that will be possible.

In Brief

– Here are the scouts who will be in attendance for tonight's game between the Habs and the Flyers.

Scouts attending tonight's game between the Flyers and Habs at the Bell Centre #GoHabsGo https://t.co/jNsjdL1bnX — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 21, 2026

– “If Crosby really wanted what's best for the organization, he'd ask to be traded so the Pens could rebuild.”

A fun discussion on what it would take for Sidney Crosby to finally decide to leave Pittsburgh. I'm still not 100% convinced, but there could be circumstances where a move to Montreal (or another team) makes sense for No. 87. ⬇️ — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 21, 2026

– Only nine forwards (and a goaltender as the 10th forward) for the Wolverines after all the suspensions handed down following last night's game. As for Michigan State, they'll have only five defensemen.

Tonight's lines ⬇️ ?? https://t.co/lr8H0lR48u — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2026

– Very interesting.

For all the gear heads out there🙌 Check out Mackenzie Blackwood's crazy skate setup👀 https://t.co/BWpvpzsOdS — BarDown (@BarDown) November 21, 2026

– Worth reading.

He's getting involved with the Hall of Fame. https://t.co/EHLDuT5sj3 https://t.co/ITfcIqwbEk — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 21, 2026

– Unbelievable.