Last night, things got pretty heated between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State (MSU) Spartans.

My colleague Pablo Herrera-Vergara wrote an article about the brawl that broke out in the third period between the two teams.

There was clearly a lot of frustration on the part of the MSU players, who lost the game 5-1.

In short, Michael Hage was ejected from the game (even though he was simply trying to defend the talented defenseman Landon DuPont), and when a player is ejected in the NCAA, a suspension is usually expected.

However, the Canadiens prospect avoided an NCAA suspension.

It certainly looks like Michael Hage avoided a suspension following last night's events. He was ejected for fighting, but never dropped the gloves. A fight normally results in an automatic one-game suspension in the NCAA. — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) November 21, 2026

A total of 16 game suspensions were handed down to nine players.

Even though he didn't deserve a suspension (nor to be ejected from the game, since he was simply trying to protect his teammate by breaking up the players who were fighting), Hage was still lucky.

It should also be noted that Hage is eligible to play in tonight's game (still against MSU), since the NCAA is reviewing the game disqualification penalties imposed on him and his teammate Drew Schock.

The Big Ten issued suspensions to 9 players from Michigan and Michigan State stemming from last night. Also, Michael Hage and Drew Schock are ELIGIBLE to play tonight because the NCAA is reviewing their game disqualification penalties. See below: https://t.co/Nf466v07Jf — Mike McMahon (@MikeMcMahonCHN) November 21, 2026

At least the most talented players on the Michigan Wolverines will be able to play tonight, which will give their team a better chance of beating MSU.

I can't wait to see if tonight's game will be as wild as yesterday's.

In Brief

– Dan Vladar will be in net against the Habs tonight.

Lineup update for #PHIvsMTL: Dan Vladar gets the nod in net. https://t.co/FffzqBO9KP — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) November 21, 2026

– A long absence for Dillan Bentley.

He had played in the first 18 games of the #Rocket's season — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) November 21, 2026

– Quinn Hughes will miss the rest of the road trip to undergo further evaluation.

Is this a concerning injury for Quinn Hughes? https://t.co/KsJcS33104 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

– Goaltender Clay Stevenson was also claimed by the Capitals.

Glendening (NYR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 21, 2026

– He's 100% behind those kinds of hits: it's like playoff hockey, according to Cousins.

Even though he was knocked unconscious by the hit, Nick Cousins doesn't hold it against Jakob Chychrun 😳 Read more here ➡ https://t.co/1aSAdGd5ZT — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

– Read more.