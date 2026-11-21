Last week, we published an article that was generally supportive of potentially retiring Carey Price's jersey.

The article argued that dominating one's sport and being a once-in-a-generation athlete at one's position are far more important and relevant criteria in today's 32-team NHL than winning a Stanley Cup.

The post sparked quite a bit of passion on Facebook (over 140 comments), and people seemed to be roughly split 50/50 on the issue.

It's always a sign that the issue is relevant when it sparks such a debate!

However, even though the arguments in favor of retiring Carey Price's number seemed, on the whole, stronger to me, the arguments defending the opposite view—based on other criteria that haven't been mentioned much—deserve to be presented and discussed today.

Last week, our arguments were based almost exclusively on observable and fairly objective quantitative data related to his career on the ice.

In fact, Price ranks among the top four goalies in Habs history in terms of statistics: games played, wins, etc.

He is also—and perhaps most importantly—recognized as the most talented goalie of his generation by a majority of players from his era, as well as by numerous goalie experts who have compared him to his competitors.

But when it comes time to retire a jersey—and even more so if we're talking about hanging it from the Hall of Fame ceiling at the Bell Centre—are there other criteria that need to be considered?

A very good friend—let's call him Jamòn con Queso—wouldn't be opposed to Price's jersey eventually being retired, but he shared some reservations with me.

First, there's no getting around it: the famous missing Stanley Cup.

Jamòn emphasizes the unique nature of the jerseys retired in Montreal. The fact that all 19 players who've been honored in this way have won at least one Cup (in fact, Patrick Roy has the fewest with two!) is “what sets” Montreal apart from other organizations. And perhaps it should stay that way, Jamòn thinks.

But the first thing that came to Señor con Queso's mind when I told him about my article was the “off-ice” aspect, and I'm sure he's not the only one.

I had deliberately chosen not to address off-ice factors, among other things, so as not to write an article that was too long and perhaps out of respect for Price, who had just been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

But I was well aware that the analysis remained incomplete.

My friend Jamòn, in fact, believes that it's the “off-ice” aspects that best explain the absence of Lemaire's and Carbonneau's jerseys from the aforementioned ceiling…

Lemaire and Lafleur never truly reconciled after their big falling-out in 1984, which led to the Blond Demon's first retirement. For “vaccine-related reasons,” Lemaire did not attend Lafleur's funeral in April 2022…

And we'll all remember Carbo's infamous middle finger to the Journal de Montréal photographer in the spring of 1994, shortly after the Canadiens were eliminated from the playoffs. A few months later, Serge Savard traded him to the Blues in what wasn't exactly his best move…

That said, it didn't stop Carbo from being named head coach of the Canadiens on May 5, 2006. So, in Carbo's case, I think that little middle finger is probably forgivable…

In any case, could it be that off-ice factors—less well-documented than those involving Lemaire and Carbo—will work against Price when it comes time to evaluate him?

No. 31 would probably be the first to admit it: his time in the heated Montreal spotlight hasn't exactly been a smooth, virtuous journey. Life there hasn't always been a long, quiet river… just like his relationship with the fans, which has had its share of highs, lows, and moments that were, shall we say, a bit “colder.”

Judging by all the love he received when he was introduced to the crowd after his induction into the Hall of Fame about ten days ago, the fans—who mainly had his greatest achievements and his 2021 championship run in mind—seem to have forgiven him just about everything.

But looking at the organization's “archives,” one might wonder whether his record will come out spotless when the time comes to consider a potential jersey retirement.

So this is a story to watch…