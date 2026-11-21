This morning, the Canadiens practiced in preparation for their game against the Flyers.

Naturally, we were following everything closely (including the pregame interviews) to see if Martin St-Louis planned to make any changes to his lineup.

And the answer, in the end, is yes.

First, it's worth noting that David Reinbacher will be able to play in tonight's game. He'll finally get his chance after spending the entire last road trip on the sidelines. He'll take Adam Engstrom's spot.

We'll see how the Austrian performs.

David Reinbacher in — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 21, 2026

In goal, no big surprises: Jacob Fowler will start. And that's despite the fact that Jakub Dobes was really good on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

A home game on Saturday night: that's Fowler's spot this season. #Normal

Jacob Fowler will face the Flyers tonight. — Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) November 21, 2026

And on offense, there will also be a change: Zachary Bolduc will be back in the lineup. He missed the last game due to an injury, but he'll be able to return tonight.

He was at practice this morning and looked good.

Florian Xhekaj will be benched. That means that, for now, Martin St-Louis prefers to use Brett Berard rather than rely on “The Unicorn.”

Every year, one of the Xhekajs isn't guaranteed to play every game… and this year, it's not Arber.

In Brief

– Read more.

If that's the case, the Angels' star player would step up. https://t.co/5O1GJ8SXZy https://t.co/nSaPweyaoY — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 21, 2026

– Note.

There's no guarantee that Jonathan Huberdeau will play in both games this weekend against @RocketLaval. A decision will be made after this afternoon's game. @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 21, 2026

– Interesting.

Is HQ relocating? Why Alex Ovechkin's PP office could be on the move. Free to read, with data courtesy of @csahockey. https://t.co/JRdAh4anoe — Fluto Shinzawa (@FlutoShinzawa) November 20, 2026

– We love seeing this.