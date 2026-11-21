The Montreal Canadiens are practicing this morning at the Bell Centre in preparation for their Saturday night game against the Philadelphia Flyers, starting at 7 p.m.

We were, of course, keeping an eye on the various injured players and their status, and we already received an update on Ivan Demidov earlier this morning.

Here's what stood out from the regular practice.

First, we saw Quebec native Zachary Bolduc back at practice after leaving Wednesday's game against the Devils and then missing Thursday's game against the Hurricanes.

That's good news for him, and it suggests his injury probably wasn't too serious.

Zachary Bolduc is back at practice! https://t.co/x4w6Cn0bap — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

The Habs' injury crisis won't continue with Bolduc sidelined for several weeks, and we hope the Quebec native will be in uniform tonight.

Bolduc's performance in practice is encouraging, as he was seen participating in various drills and taking shots.

Bolduc taking part in drills and taking shots as well #GoHabsGo #THN @thehockeynews https://t.co/1Ub6qJ18He — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 21, 2026

As for Samuel Montembeault, he was also seen in action during the team's regular practice, and he looked quite comfortable and in good shape.

Montembeault looked comfortable in net this morning #GoHabsGo #THN @thehockeynews https://t.co/gXwP0nayWz — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) November 21, 2026

We'll have to see if he gets his chance in Montreal, or if he'll go through a rehab stint in Laval, or even if he'll be traded once he's fully healthy.

As for Chris Kreider and Mike Matheson, the other injured players, well, they obviously weren't on the ice this morning, and we're not likely to see them for quite some time.

In Brief

– Note:

Anthony Stolarz in the starting net at the Leafs' practice He picked up the win in Columbus earlier this season @TSN_Sports https://t.co/UfnTloshzj — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 21, 2026

– He's back after taking that hard hit from Jakob Chychrun.

Nick Cousins has joined the skate today #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) November 21, 2026

– Well done.