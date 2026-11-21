Lane Hutson is by far the best player on the Montreal Canadiens.

I know there's probably some debate about this—some might say it's Nick Suzuki—but for me, there's no doubt that the Habs' defenseman is the team's most valuable player.

The 22-year-old defenseman is the best hockey player I've ever seen play for the Montreal Canadiens, and I think that goes without saying for many other Habs fans.

It's impressive how everything goes through Hutson on the Canadiens, and how, as soon as he touches the puck, something extraordinary happens.

In fact, the most recent proof is that Hutson has contributed to every single one of the Habs' last six goals—all six goals from their Metropolitan Division road trip.

That's an impressive statistic, and it could become even more so starting tonight, because with a point on the Habs' next goal, Hutson will rewrite Canadiens history.

Lane Hutson doesn't even need to score tonight to rewrite Habs history https://t.co/FPYaIhrGTV — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) November 21, 2026

In fact, Hutson will be the only CH defenseman in history to contribute to seven consecutive goals by the team.

Monday, November 16: 3–1 loss to the New York Rangers— One assist for Hutson

Wednesday, November 18: 3–2 win over the New Jersey Devils— Three assists for Hutson

Thursday, November 19: 2–1 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes—Two goals by Hutson

As Mathieu Paradis explains in his article for Toutsurlehockey, Hutson would set a new record on his own, since he is currently tied with three other Habs defensemen in franchise history at six consecutive games with a point.

Chris Chelios in October 1987, Sheldon Souray in January 2004, and Mike Matheson in April 2024 have all previously achieved the feat of contributing to six consecutive Canadiens goals.

So, if Hutson gets that all-important point (goal or assist) on the Habs' next goal, he'll hold the record all by himself.

Of course, this might not happen tonight—and it's still possible if the Canadiens are shut out—but at home against the mediocre Philadelphia Flyers, that would be surprising.

Let's just say we'll be holding our breath when the Habs are on the power play, given that the few power-play goals this season have all come through Hutson.

He contributed to four of the five power-play goals in November.

It's as simple as that! https://t.co/LQ1YlIsaG5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

In Brief

– Don't miss it.

It's this afternoon on TVA Sports! 🏈🔵 https://t.co/QfCe1CNs8Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

– Very cool.

He's joining the team he's been a fan of his whole life https://t.co/fXvkPqdTJN — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 21, 2026

– Something to keep an eye on.