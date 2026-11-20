Michael Hage is continuing his strong season at the University of Michigan. He's racking up points and showing great maturity in his role as assistant captain.

On Friday night, his team faced Michigan State, its biggest rival. And let's just say the game did not disappoint.

Michigan won 5-1, but the game was most notable for a brawl between the two teams.

Here's the video in question:

@umichhockey https://t.co/v9uHS5jS6K — Dan McKay (@greatmckay) November 21, 2026

And in the midst of it all, Michael Hage was ejected from the game—and for next to nothing, honestly. According to the university's official account, he was also suspended for tomorrow's game.

3 suspensions for each team tomorrow

Michigan – Hage, Sima, Schock

MSU – Barnhill, Lahey, Vansaghi — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 21, 2026

The video of all the events has been released, and let's just say, nothing Hage did was really out of the ordinary. He even seems more intent on breaking up the players than actively participating in the fight, but whatever.

In total, six players from both teams will not play in tomorrow's game—three from each side.

Hage will therefore get a day off; he had 26 points in 11 games heading into the match. I'm really looking forward to seeing how he does in April and, above all, to eventually seeing him in a Canadiens uniform.

In the meantime, he continues to mature and improve his play in the defensive zone. If Hage wants Martin St-Louis to trust him in the event of a potential playoff run, he'll have to show that he can be reliable across the entire 200 feet of the ice, especially when the game gets tight.

That's his main goal right now, and according to reports coming out of Michigan, he's making good progress in that area.

In Brief

– A player the Flames don't want to lose.

Anthony Di Marco – Daily Faceoff – Morgan Frost | According to a league source, Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook's contract could serve as a good benchmark for Frost. The 25-year-old signed a four-year, $22.2 million extension with the Canadiens that is set to take effect next season. The comparison isn't perfect, as one source pointed out. Frost (who is two years older) will have all unrestricted free agent (UFA) years on his next contract, while the first year of Newhook's will be as a restricted free agent (RFA). Newhook does have a better playoff pedigree and has won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, which will certainly be a factor. – 11/20 #Flames #GoHabsGo #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 21, 2026

– Everyone's talking about Lane Hutson.

Lane Hutson Is Only Getting Started… | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro ft. @BWildeMTL & @MatthewOhayon November 20, 2026 https://t.co/RwQGutStOC — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 21, 2026

– Stay tuned for more on this story.