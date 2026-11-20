Lane Hutson was the hero of last night's victory over the Hurricanes, even though many didn't give the Habs much of a chance as they played their second game in two nights against the reigning Stanley Cup champions.

The defenseman's two-goal performance even overshadowed Jakub Dobes' excellent game, as he had his best start of the season, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

Especially since his heroics last night came after a solid check by Shayne Gostisbehere—one that Hutson never saw coming.

Lane Hutson got ROCKED by Shayne Gostisbehere and didn't even see him coming 😳💥 https://t.co/NFRutTbAp3 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 20, 2026

Many fans held their breath after seeing the Habs defenseman get hit like that.

However, No. 48 came back strong and was all over the ice after taking the hit, scoring the tying goal late in the third period and the game-winner in overtime.

« GRAND THEFT HUTSON » 🚨 Lane Hutson ties it late and then WINS IT in OT! #Habs https://t.co/zEIIRjGZom — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 20, 2026

Today, this performance is earning him widespread praise in the Montreal sports media.

Georges Laraque and Stéphane Gonzalez discussed Hutson's performance, and according to Gonzalez, the Habs defenseman is currently the best defenseman in the National Hockey League.

The host pointed out that the Michigan native, a second-round draft pick, is currently tied for fourth among defensemen in the Bettman League with 24 points, tied with Matthew Schaefer.

However, Hutson has a better defensive rating than Schaefer, with a +8 differential, while the Islanders player has a -1 rating.

The Habs defenseman also has 13 points in his last ten games—notably contributing to his team's last six goals—and he could very well finish the season with more than one point per game, which should make him a candidate for the Norris Trophy.

According to Laraque, Hutson is undoubtedly among the top three in the NHL, particularly highlighting the quality of his play without the puck, which makes him a very reliable defenseman on the Habs' blue line. He has also blocked 34 shots since the start of the season.

In short, the media has been full of praise for the American since his performance last night, from Jean-Charles Lajoie on the TVA Sports website to Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre on BPM Sports.

This recognition is more than well-deserved for Hutson.

In Brief

– A very strong start to the season for Jacob Fowler.

Jacob Fowler's enigmatic—and historic—first quarter of the season

Column by Martin Leclerc (@MLeclerc_Hockey)

https://t.co/ZCF9OrzRJU — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) November 20, 2026

– He still has time.

Don't be fooled—there's still hope for the young defenseman! Read it here ➡ https://t.co/VyFU1YhGo5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

– Who has the best mustache?

The Rocket's mustachioed players

Best mustaches in the world 😅 https://t.co/ck0AFZBWQp — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) November 20, 2026

– It's over for him in Toronto.

Davis Schneider leaves the Jays without a contract https://t.co/Zyn3JKVXz7 — RDS (@RDSca) November 21, 2026

– Not ready to return to action yet.