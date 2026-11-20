Things are going well for Justin Barron in St. Louis.

The former Canadiens defenseman already has 13 points—including four goals—in 19 games with the Blues, all of which were recorded at five-on-five.

According to @NatStatTrick, Barron is tied for 5th among all NHL defensemen this season with 13 5-on-5 points, and here's who he's up against … #stlblues https://t.co/59DOdisAQ0 — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) November 20, 2026

Even though some of the statistics in the original post are out of date (particularly in the case of Lane Hutson), his offensive performance still places him alongside several elite NHL defensemen at even strength.

He is also the second-leading scorer among Blues defensemen, just one point behind Philip Broberg.

This is quite a turnaround for Barron, whom the Blues acquired from the Predators via waivers on September 27.

That's already an improvement over his total of nine points—including no goals—in 52 games last year in Nashville; it's only two points shy of his best offensive season in 2022–23, when he recorded 15 points—including four goals—in 39 games.

Barron is expected to surpass that output soon, even though he's only the sixth-most-used defenseman, averaging 16:42 minutes of ice time per game. He also does not play on the Blues' power play.

While many believed the 25-year-old defenseman's National Hockey League career was coming to an end when the Predators placed him on waivers, he has managed to turn his career around since arriving in St. Louis.

In addition to his 13 points, Barron also has a +6 plus/minus rating with the Missouri-based team, which ranks 18th in the league and has scored just one more goal than it has allowed.

St. Louis goal! Scored by Justin Barron with 07:03 left in the 3rd. Assisted by Jimmy Snuggerud. DET: 4 | STL: 4 #STLvsDET #LGRW #StlBlues https://t.co/9GEeH54Puu — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) October 31, 2026

Given his strong offensive performance, the Blues should consider giving him a shot and some power-play time.

In fact, he's another former young Canadiens defenseman who has managed to carve out a role in St. Louis, alongside Logan Mailloux, who recently returned from an injury that forced him to miss the first 17 games of the season.

Although it's hard to regret the trade that sent him to Nashville—since Alexandre Carrier has been a valuable asset to the Habs since his arrival in Montreal—one might still wonder if the organization perhaps threw in the towel too quickly in his case.

Especially since the Canadiens are still on the hunt for a right-handed defenseman to stabilize their blue line.

In Brief

– What great team spirit!

It's great seeing how happy the Habs players were for Jakub Dobes after last night's win https://t.co/qeyAx4qBjP — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 20, 2026

– We've been hearing that for a while now.

Elliotte Friedman: On Dylan Larkin: “To me, the wild card is still potentially a team like Montreal, but they have to work out a deal first, and until [they] can agree on something, I don't think… we're going to find out if Larkin will go there” – NHL Now (11/19) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 20, 2026

– A thought for his father.

“My father would be pretty proud of what I've done so far.” https://t.co/JaYmYh9ffM — RDS (@RDSca) November 20, 2026

– Things are happening in the NHL.