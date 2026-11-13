“Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will not face the Canadiens tomorrow night.”

Last night, the Avalanche suffered two major losses. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, the team's two superstars, were both injured in a loss to the Senators.

Obviously, this isn't what anyone in Colorado was hoping for.

But this news was drawing particular attention in Montreal… because the Avalanche are set to face the Canadiens tomorrow night. So people were wondering whether the two players would be able to play or not.

And now, according to Adrian Dater—who's well-connected with the team—he reported tonight that MacKinnon and Makar will both be out tomorrow night.

The Avalanche hasn't confirmed the news yet, but Dater says we should expect both players to “miss some time.”

I hate to break this news, #Avs fans, but https://t.co/X4p7ySNjLP https://t.co/PseLnFH2b5 — Adrian Dater (@adater) November 13, 2026

This means that tomorrow night, the Canadiens won't be facing an Avalanche team at the top of its game. That makes tomorrow's matchup much more winnable, let's face it.

Could this help the team justify benching Jakub Dobes against Colorado? Possibly.

Keep in mind that the Habs still don't know if Chris Kreider will be able to play tomorrow. His injury looked pretty serious, and it's likely he'll miss some time as well, though nothing has been confirmed yet. And of course, we know that Ivan Demidov is also sidelined.

But we can all agree that, despite everything, the Canadiens will be in much better shape than the Avalanche will be tomorrow night. We'll see if the team can come away with the two points now.

In Brief

– How will the Oilers handle the Devon Levi situation?

Frank Seravalli – EST Afternoons – #LetsGoOilers goalies | There are two things about Jarry that make him relatively unpalatable to the rest of the league. One is his injury history, and two is the fact that his contract is essentially buyout-proof. You're stuck with that deal once you acquire it, […] So I don't know if it's ever going to improve to the point where he has value. I actually see things a little differently with Levi. My question wouldn't be ‘when could we trade him?'—it would be ‘when is the right time to extend his contract?'— 11/12 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 13, 2026

– The Alouettes, the Roses, and the Carabins could all be champions this weekend.

@JiCLajoie's column ⬇️

https://t.co/W06MQ3uib9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 13, 2026

– Interesting.