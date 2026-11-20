Things are going badly in Toronto.

They're going really, really badly, actually.

There are rumors of a firing behind the bench, even though Jim Hiller was just hired by the Leafs. He's only coached 24 games in Toronto, and people are already talking about the possibility of him getting fired…

That said, François Gagnon dropped a bombshell during an appearance on BPM Sports this afternoon: if Hiller is still in the job today, it's because Patrick Roy turned down the job in Toronto last summer.

Roy, who was shown the door by the Isles before the end of last season, had interviewed in Toronto for the head coaching position. And apparently… he wasn't interested in the idea of going there.

François Gagnon mentioned on The Tailgate that Patrick Roy reportedly turned down the head coaching job in Toronto and that the organization therefore settled on Jim Hiller 😮 https://t.co/tMO2ItmuZ4 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 20, 2026

More details to come…