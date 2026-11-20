Things are really starting to heat up regarding Simon Edvinsson's situation in Detroit.

Because things are taking a different turn.

According to David Pagnotta, discussions surrounding the Swedish defenseman have picked up speed and are now reportedly at a point where Edvinsson is preparing to move to a new team.

Here's what Pagnotta reports in his article:

Discussions regarding a trade involving Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings' star defenseman and restricted free agent, have intensified and reached a stage where the young player is preparing for a trade, according to sources. — David Pagnotta

And this isn't the first interesting report to come out today on this topic: earlier today, Elliotte Friedman (FAN Hockey Show) also addressed the Red Wings defenseman's situation, saying that things have been moving a bit more since last night.

The defenseman's situation is starting to attract a lot of attention in the NHL, then.

👀 Elliotte Friedman – FAN Hockey Show – Edvinsson & #LGRW | I'll say this: there was a bit of buzz last night. I think Detroit recognizes we're getting into the endgame here. And while I wouldn't necessarily say that anything is imminent, it's pretty obvious that they're telling everyone who's really interested to get serious. To start putting real offers on the table […] So there was definitely some increased activity and chatter over the last 24 hours—11/20 #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 20, 2026

👀 Second report today on this topic following Friedman's mention in my last report: TheFourthPeriod – Edvinsson | Trade discussions involving Detroit Red Wings restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson have picked up steam and have reached a point where the young star defenseman is preparing for a move, according to sources. – 11/20 #LGRW #NHL — R i N K Y (@RinkyReport) November 20, 2026

Of course, we don't yet know Edvinsson's potential destination or which teams might be involved in the discussions.

But one thing is certain: a 23-year-old defenseman who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and already has solid NHL experience is likely to attract interest from several teams. And rightly so, let's be clear.

Let's not forget that the Montreal Canadiens are among the teams that have been linked to him in recent weeks.

But at this point, it looks like I see a trade taking shape between the Wings and a Western Conference team. We've been hearing a lot about the Preds in connection with Edvinsson recently, and it makes sense: the Nashville team is having a great season and might be looking for Roman Josi's next replacement on the blue line.

And the Preds have what it takes to strike a deal with the Wings, too. His name has been linked to the Predators several times now: I wouldn't be surprised to see the defenseman land in Nashville before long.

Because let's not forget one thing: Edvinsson must sign his contract by December 1 if he wants to play in the NHL this season. And December 1 is coming up pretty quickly…

In Brief

– Stay tuned.

Are Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin about to leave? New episode of “On the Market” available everywhere: https://t.co/bdfWznowP9 @mndamico https://t.co/RHgjB79hhK — Arsenal Sports (@Commissionathl) November 20, 2026

– Interesting.

Great signing. https://t.co/k7uXOaTJwi https://t.co/efEUVh4Aho — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 20, 2026

– Worth noting.

Some other notes here beyond the Drake Maye injury update – A.J. Brown's hamstring injury “is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks.” – Daniel Jones “could also be an option for the Patriots.” — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 20, 2026

– Yeah.