The Maple Leafs aren't doing well, and they just keep losing. We know that.

Will John Chayka and Mats Sundin try, right now, to fix their mistake by firing the coach? You might think that would be a bit hasty.

But Howard Berger, a well-known name in Toronto radio, believes Jim Hiller could actually lose his job tomorrow night, after the game against Columbus.

BREAKING: Told that Hiller will likely be replaced after tomorrow night's game vs. #Columbus. I'm hearing Boudreau's name as an interim. But, I'm not sure. #Leafs #LeafsForever https://t.co/FAF9prn9gd — Howard Berger (@Berger_BYTES) November 20, 2026

He's hearing Bruce Boudreau's name as an interim coach.

Berger is currently the only one reporting this, and he's not certain. But since he's a big name in Toronto sports, we'll still keep an eye on this.

Jonathan Huberdeau Is Here

We were wondering if Jonathan Huberdeau would continue playing in the AHL long enough to be able to face the Rocket this weekend.

Remember, he's down there just to get back in shape.

This morning, my colleague Patrick Guillet showed up in Brossard. The Canadiens had the day off, but he saw the Wranglers (the Flames' farm team) practicing at the CN Complex in Brossard.

And Huberdeau was there.

It's a day off for the Canadiens players today, but we still got to see the Calgary Wranglers and Jonathan Huberdeau practice this morning in Brossard. 🏒👀⬇️ @DLCoulisses #Huberdeau #AHL https://t.co/jbkU1cpjJx — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) November 20, 2026

So we should definitely expect to see him play on Saturday and/or Sunday. Remember that Sunday's game will be at the Bell Centre (it's the “puppy game”) and it'll be a sellout.

Fans in attendance could really get their money's worth.

The Dylan Larkin Situation

We're all wondering when the Red Wings will finally resolve the Dylan Larkin situation. Will one of the teams on the player's list step up?

According to Pierre LeBrun, who addressed the topic in an article for The Athletic, the Mammoth have been in talks with the Red Wings.

Pierre LeBrun: Utah has… been in talks with Detroit regarding Dylan Larkin and is one of the 10 teams on his list, but… they were probably only staying in the race in case the price dropped – The Athletic (11/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) November 20, 2026

The Utah team is on the player's list. That said, the team isn't currently inclined to meet the asking price. It's only staying in the running in case the price drops.

It will likely be a long time before this situation is resolved.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

It's November 20, and with the new @CFL schedule for next year, we're exactly six months away from the first game of the 2027 season. Time will fly. — Jeremy Filosa 🎙 (@JeremyFilosa) November 20, 2026

– Well done.

He's the second-leading scorer among the under-20s 👀

https://t.co/QWmUsY55JX — TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 20, 2026

– For those interested.