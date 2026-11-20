Things are still going well in Toronto.

As my colleague Marc-Olivier Cook said this morning, the Maple Leafs lost their eighth straight game last night… even though they had a three-goal lead. But hey, at least they lost in overtime yesterday. #OnePoint

Since October 24, they've earned 17 fewer points in the standings than the Habs, who have 20.

The Canadiens just picked up their 20th point since Oct. 24. The Leafs have three. That's how much ground they've lost in 3.5 weeks. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) November 20, 2026

If there's one player who's got people talking, it's Gavin McKenna. No one is asking him to carry the team on his shoulders at such a young age, of course. But…

But we can ask him to push himself harder.

Yesterday, when he was supposed to head to the corner to retrieve the puck, he slowed down and let the Kings take possession of it. Just like that.

That's one of the laziest plays I've ever seen in hockey.

Ooof, tough corner play for McKenna 😬 https://t.co/iu4kIPjf9q — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 20, 2026

Remember, he did the same thing to Arber Xhekaj recently. And let's not forget that the guy already thinks he's too good for optional practices.

Do you think that's why the rookie hasn't played a single shift in overtime this season?

Jim Hiller on why Gavin McKenna has yet to play a shift in overtime this season. 🤔 https://t.co/uhdRcjkpEB — BarDown (@BarDown) November 20, 2026

If a player is afraid to play in the NHL, he doesn't belong there, even if he's brimming with talent. Being in that losing environment probably doesn't help either.

Ahhh, the Maple Leafs…

In Brief

– To be continued.

A tricky situation in Toronto. https://t.co/tKcqR9bLJh https://t.co/U4jVdWbWu2 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 20, 2026

– Must-listen.

An emotional Cole Caufield revisits his 50th goal in the @RDSca viewing room Cole Caufield @CanadiensMTL sat down in our video room to revisit his 50th goal. https://t.co/i6YMpwsk3o — Marc Denis (@MarcDenis_RDS) November 20, 2026

– Yes.

Never since Guy Lafleur has a Montreal Canadiens player impressed me more than Lane Hutson. What. A. Player! — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) November 20, 2026

-Interesting.