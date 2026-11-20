The Canadiens are off to a better start this season than last year, despite injuries.

The big difference is the goalies' performance. Last year, Samuel Montembeault started the season in net, but he didn't put up any standout performances.

It took a long time before the team put their trust in Jakub Dobes.

But this year, with Dobes struggling, the Canadiens didn't hesitate to give Jacob Fowler more playing time—and he's earned it.

That likely explains, in part, the Canadiens' success.

But yesterday, Dobes looked like the 2026 playoff goalie. He had his best game of the season, allowing just one goal against the powerful Hurricanes.

And if it hadn't been for Lane Hutson, Dobes would be THE talk of the town in Montreal. #AndRightlySo

I think this is a huge win for Jakub Dobes. He was off his game in the first period, but the puck hit him. He regained his form right from the start of the second and was spectacular at the very end of the game. Big win! — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) November 20, 2026

Aside from that unnecessary penalty in the first period, the goalie did his job. No one blames him for the goal he gave up late in the third, since it wasn't an easy shot to stop.

Yesterday, his imperfections actually worked in his favor… especially late in the game.

DOBERMANNNNN #GoHabsGo https://t.co/8OOjwgYoym — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 20, 2026

It's worth noting that, right now, the goalie has won three of his last four games. He's not perfect, but he's gradually making up for his rough start to the season.

That's a good thing, since the Habs can't win on goaltending alone.

In reality, if the Canadiens can have confidence in Dobes, that's already something. All we want right now is for him to be able to play well once a week.

And recently, that's exactly what he's been showing.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

Both teams got what they wanted. https://t.co/6yKOZLQFxo https://t.co/DwBHA9qNHh — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 20, 2026

– True.

To all my friends and colleagues in the media: dare to talk about this gathering. Dare to come and get some footage. Dare to talk to the people who'll be there. It could make all the difference in the survival of the #CFMTL in Montreal. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 20, 2026

– Note this.