Things haven't been going well at all for the Montreal Canadiens lately. The Habs have lost their last three games, on top of getting routed in Colorado…

It's clear that the absence of the veterans is starting to take its toll, not to mention that Ivan Demidov would undoubtedly help the Habs snap out of their slump on the power play.

The most significant absence is probably that of Mike Matheson. Defensively, the team is struggling, and that's where you really see how important Matheson is on the blue line. It's time for him to get back on the ice.

In fact, Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) provided details regarding his placement on the long-term injured list.

His placement on the list is retroactive to the announcement of his injury, which means he could return to action in three games, on December 5.

Clarification regarding Mike Matheson: Since his placement on the long-term injured list is retroactive to the announcement of his injury, he can return in three games. That would bring us to December 5… if he gets the green light. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 27, 2026

This is good news in and of itself, even if it doesn't necessarily mean he'll play on December 5. He still needs to get the green light.

However, the situation is much less concerning than his placement on the LTIR would suggest.

The Habs (especially the goalies) must be really eager for him to return to action, because the players seem to have simply given up, whether it's Jakub Dobes or Jacob Fowler in net.

Anthony Martineau (TVA Sports) recently posted a tweet that clearly illustrates the defensive struggles Martin St-Louis's team has faced in recent games.

It looks like so much fun to take Matheson down a peg. Will those who've been tearing him apart talk about the stats Nic presented and THIS defensive performance over the last eight games—the worst in the NHL? If Matheson is playing this much, it's because he's important. https://t.co/abznh3uZqv — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 27, 2026

In the last eight games, the Habs rank last in shots allowed from the slot, chances allowed on opponent zone entries, chances allowed due to opponent faceoffs, and goals allowed following turnovers.

On top of all that, the Habs rank 31st out of 32 in chances allowed overall.

Matheson was out for seven of those last eight games.

In short, the Habs sorely miss Matheson, and he deserves more recognition. If he's getting that many minutes per game, it's certainly no coincidence.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

EE's random hockey thought of the day: can Lane Hutson be a shutdown defenseman in Kaiden Guhle's absence? We're about to find out…

https://t.co/alrvb8EinH — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 27, 2026

– Phew…

After their win against the Bruins earlier today, the Leafs now have the same number of regulation wins as the Habs 😳 https://t.co/d2TOJpt1TL — BarDown (@BarDown) November 28, 2026

– Unbelievable.

Cole Hutson recorded his second career multi-goal game and became the first rookie defenseman in @Capitals history to do so. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Lr1v9AbuOF https://t.co/qzMlGNF7MU — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 27, 2026

– Who would have thought?

THE AVS RALLY FROM A 3-0 DEFICIT TO WIN IT IN THE SHOOTOUT 👏 https://t.co/p21ELy2Xcx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2026

– Read this.